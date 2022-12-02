Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Punching Glove

People playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have two ways to get the Punching Glove item. First, they can get it from the Pokemon League Rep in the eastern part of Zapapico after defeating seven Trainers in the East Province's Area Three. That's a one-time deal, but the second method allows you to get as many Punching Gloves as you'd like.

The second way to get this item is by buying it from Mesagoza's Delibird Presents at defeating four Gym Leaders. Purchasing it is a lot easier and repeatable than beating a few Trainers, but the latter method is faster to get at the beginning of the two games.

How to get a Punching Glove in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The location of the free Punching Glove (Image via Game Freak)

Go to the spot marked on the map above to see a Pokemon League Rep. If you talk to him, you will find out that he wants you to beat at least seven Trainers in this region. Defeat any seven in East Province's Area Three and return to him to claim a free Punching Glove.

The Trainers in this region are relatively easy to beat, especially if you just came off the nearby Gym here.

A map with some all trainer locations (Image via Game Freak)

The map posted above might assist you should you be unable to find the trainers otherwise. Simply defeat any seven from this image and return to the rep at Zapapico for your free item.

The next method will cost Pokedollars, but it is repeatable for as many copies of this item as you want. For some Trainers, it will be the more convenient option.

Buying Punching Gloves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can buy it from the Delibird Presents in Mesagoza (Image via Game Freak)

After you defeat four Gym Leaders (it doesn't matter which ones you beat), head to the Delibird Presents at Mesagoza. Scroll through the selection until you find a Punching Glove that costs ₽15,000. Buy as many as you'd like, as there is no limit to the item's stock in this store.

You can also use LP to purchase this item in case you're running low on Pokedollars.

Punching Glove's effect in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Another view at this item (Image via Game Freak)

This item's effect is:

"An item to be held by a Pokémon. This protective glove boosts the power of the holder's punching moves and prevents direct contact with targets."

Datamines suggest that it boosts the user's punching moves by 10%. Here is a list of all the punching moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Bullet Punch

Drain Punch

Dynamic Punch

Fire Punch

Focus Punch

Hammer Arm

Ice Hammer

Ice Punch

Mach Punch

Meteor Mash

Rage Fist

Shadow Punch

Thunder Punch

Contrary to popular opinion, it does not affect Sucker Punch at all. Sucker Punch is not a punching move, which should be obvious to veteran gamers since its Japanese name translates to "Surprise Attack." As a result, many Pokemon learn this move even if they cannot realistically punch anything.

This item also prevents the user from making contact with its opponent, which affects items like Rocky Helmet, Effect Spore, etc. That's the end of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide.

