Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Destiny Knot

There is one easy and repeatable way for you to get as many Destiny Knots as you'd like in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, there is one requirement. You must defeat four Gym Leaders and then head to the Delibird Presents on the west side of Mesagoza to buy this item.

There is no limit to how much you can purchase in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The only thing that you need to consider is that they cost ₽20,000 each. It also doesn't matter which four Gym Leaders you beat to unlock it. All four will do, with the easiest four being the following:

Katy

Brassius

Iono

Kofu

Kofu is the strongest of this bunch, with his highest-leveled Pokemon being Level 30. You can still defeat any of the four Gym Leaders if you'd like.

How to get Destiny Knots in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The exact location of this Delibird Presents store in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Once you have defeated four Gym Leaders, it's time to head to the western Delibird Presents store in Mesagoza. The above image should make it pretty clear where you can find it. It's quite close to the western Pokemon Center, meaning that it should only take you a minute to get there.

Once you get here, head inside the store. For reference, the cover photo of this article is the store you're looking for here. Simply approach the door to enter Delibird Presents, to which you will see a screen similar to the following image.

You will see a screen like this when you have beaten four Gym Leaders (Image via Game Freak)

The Destiny Knot you're looking for is near the bottom of this list. If you have yet to beat any four Gym Leaders, then you won't see the item here. Otherwise, you can purchase one for ₽20,000. Alternatively, you can use LP if you are low on Pokedollars.

This method is the main way you can acquire this item. It's an easy requirement for most Trainers, especially since it's available from mid-game onward. It's important to note that this item is specifically from the Mesagoza branch and not from Levincia or Cascarrafa.

Some branches have unique items to purchase, so astute Trainers might wish to search all of them for the battle items they need.

What is Destiny Knot used for

There are two effects that Destiny Knot has in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The first one is unremarkable since all it does is make any Pokemon who are infatuated with the user also become infatuated in return. Much better held items exist for battling, but the second effect of Destiny Knot is extremely good.

Basically, this item has an additional bonus when it comes to breeding. Give one of your Pokemon the Destiny Knot to ensure that its offspring will receive most of their IVs.

This effect is extremely good when coupled with a perfect 6IVs Ditto since Ditto can breed with anything else capable of producing offspring in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You don't lose this item whenever its holder breeds. Hence, take advantage of it to produce as many good eggs as possible.

