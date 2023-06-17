Pokemon GO player shares rewards for new PokeStop Showcase feature

Niantic revealed through a Tweet on June 16, 2023, that Pokemon GO's PokeStops were getting a new feature update called PokeStop Showcase. The tweet said that the feature was currently going through a limited test period in New Zealand to iron out any glitches before its worldwide release. PokeStop Showcase can be considered Pokemon GO's equivalent of Contests.

Under this feature randomly selected PokeStops become sites of competition, where you drop off the required Pocket Monster and it is ranked against a metric such as size. Whichever Pokemon stands out the most with respect to the criteria wins.

Pokemon GO players in New Zealand, in the meantime, have been making the most out of their early access to the new feature in the game. Some of the players who got to test the PokeStop Showcase took to The SilphRoad's subreddit to share their experience with the new feature and their expectations from it.

What rewards have players received from Pokemon GO's new PokeStop Showcase Feature?

u/Neonsttcc, who sparked the conversation on Reddit about the rewards that players have been getting from PokeStop Showcase's early access in New Zealand, reported that they received 2700 Stardust, 1 Incense, and 3 Ultra Balls as rewards. They had entered three Fomantis in the Showcase they were referring to, which were ranked second, sixth, and sixteenth in the maximum size category.

Other players reported receiving rewards such as Type Lures, Incubators, and Golden Razz Berries as rewards. It appears from their comments that players can enter multiple Pokemon in the competition to increase their chances of coming out victorious and winning the best rewards.

u/CatchAmongUs pointed out how the rewards players seemed to be getting from the feature made them want to participate in PokeStop Showcases, despite being skeptical of it earlier.

u/NegativeCreeq speculated that this feature might be one that players from rural areas benefit from more compared to urban ones. This speculation is based on the notion that since only three people could win at a given PokeStop Showcase, areas with fewer players will have less competition for the best rewards.

However, as is with every new feature that comes to Pokemon GO, players expressed their doubts about the rewards remaining as good as they are once it is released for the global player base. They anticipated the new feature would be nerfed because they believed Niantic would not allow such premium rewards to be given out for such a low-effort task.

u/ridddle pointed out that the current prizes seem so lavish only because they aren't the actual rewards from the PokeStop Showcase feature. Instead, they are a sign of gratitude towards Pokemon GO players in New Zealand, who test out new features and encourage more playtests to take place there.

It will be interesting to see how Niantic treats PokeStop Showcases after the testing period and whether the community's concerns come true when the new feature is released worldwide.

