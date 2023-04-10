Pokemon GO's latest leaks indicate return of Pokemon Contests that compare size

A recent leak from reputable source PokeMiners indicates that Pokemon Contests may soon be coming to Pokemon GO. However, it is unclear if these contests are what players may be expecting. Many have been enjoying the various features of the game, such as the Battle League, Raid Battles, and Gyms, but some may be looking for something new and exciting.

According to PokeMiners, Niantic is working on a new form of gameplay in the form of creature pageants that players may know from the main series. However, there is still a lot that we have yet to learn about this new form of gameplay for Pokemon GO.

Twitter reacts to Pokemon Contests in Pokemon GO

PokeMiners @poke_miners Pokemon Contests are back, specifically comparing size. Pokemon Contests are back, specifically comparing size.

The tweet from PokeMiners revealed that Niantic is planning some sort of Pokemon Contest where a creature's size will be judged and scored. However, using the term "Pokemon Contests" leaves many with some serious implications on what the company has in store for the mobile game.

In the third generation of the franchise, players could enter Pokemon Contests that were rated on a variety of factors. While no contest ever judged the size of a creature, they did score creatures based on trait stats that players could increase through the use of PokeBlocks, which is a type of food that players could make with their friends using berries.

There is still limited information regarding the implementation of Pokemon Contests in Pokemon GO, leaving players uncertain about how similar these contests will be to the main series. It is possible that Niantic may take a more simplified approach, where players post pictures of their Pokemon on a board, and the winner is determined based on the size or other simple criteria. However, fans of the main series may be hoping for more complex contests that test a variety of skills.

TobiDoki @tobidokii @poke_miners my diglett may be big, but my hatred for niantic is way bigger @poke_miners my diglett may be big, but my hatred for niantic is way bigger

Overall, the community is always receptive to having new and engaging content in Pokemon GO. However, calling them Pokemon Contests would only get fans' hopes up as it is more than likely that these contests will not mirror those from the main line of games. However, Niantic could surprise the community by rising to the occasion and giving players something interesting.

