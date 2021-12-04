What do Poffins do in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Poffins in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are great items for trainers who want to win more contests.

When trainers reach Hearthome City, they might stumble upon the Poffin House next to the PokeMart and wonder why these items are necessary. Well, Hearthome City is home to the Contest Hall, and trainers who want to perform well at these contests are going to want to know what Poffins are, how to cook them, and which ones they should feed their Pokemon.

Poffins are special items to help Pokemon in contests

When Pokemon participate in contests in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are five conditions that they can display: Beauty, Coolness, Cleverness, Cuteness and Toughness.

Poffins are items that trainers can feed to their Pokemon to boost one of these conditions. This would give them a better shot at winning the contest.

There are six types of Poffins in total, each of which boost a particular condition. The full list of these Poffin flavors are as follows:

Bitter (boosts Cleverness)

Spicy (boosts Coolness)

Sweet (boosts Cuteness)

Dry (boosts Beauty)

Sour (boosts Toughness)

Mild (boots multiple conditions)

How to make Poffins

Poffins can have six different flavors (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ingredients needed to make Poffins are actually the berries that trainers collect along their journey through the Sinnoh region. Each berry is used to cook one specific flavor of Poffin.

To cook these, trainers will need to head over to the Poffin House. There is a pot inside that trainers can cook berries in. Trainers can use up to a maximum of four berries in one dish.

Once they select their berries, trainers will need to stir the pot as they cook. This can be done with either of the joysticks on the Nintendo Switch.

Trainers start cooking by moving their joystick in a circular fashion in one direction. The game will prompt them to switch directions at a certain time. After a while, it will also prompt the player to move faster. If this is done accurately, though, it should result in a well-cooked dish.

Stirring the pot too slowly will burn the berries, so it’s important to keep up as much as possible.

One common pitfall trainers might fall victim to is that they may be tempted to use multiple of the same berry to maximize results. This, however, doesn’t work, and the outcome will be a fowl dish. A Rawst Berry with a Nanab Berry, for instance, will yield a better dish than four Rawst Berries.

