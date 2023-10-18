Pokemon GO Darkrai raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Darkrai made its Pokemon GO debut in October 2019, during the Halloween celebrations for the year. It has since made many reappearances in the game over the course of 2020 and 2021. However, it has been two years since players have had a chance to catch this Mythical Pocket Monster from the Sinnoh region. Fortunately, it will be appearing in 5-star raids from 10 am local time on October 20 to 10 am local time on November 3, 2023.

Darkrai is a formidable opponent in Pokemon GO, and you must go in with optimized counters to come out on top. It is recommended that you go in as a team of at least three or four members with suitable counters to take down Darkrai raid boss.

This guide will walk you through all the relevant information regarding this challenge in Niantic's mobile game.

Darkrai's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Tobias' Darkrai in the anime (Image via TPC)

Darkrai is a Dark-type Pocket Monster, meaning it is weak to Fighting, Fairy, and Bug-type attacks. The critter also resists Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type moves.

Darkrai will have 53,623 CP when you encounter it as a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO. The critter has a base 285 Attack, 198 Defense, and 172 HP.

Feint Attack and Snarl are Darkrai's Fast Attack options. The Mythical Pokemon can use Dark Pulse, Focus Blast, and Shadow Ball as Charged Attack.

Best counters to Darkrai in Pokemon GO

Based on the above information, let's look at the best counters to Darkrai.

Best Fighting-type attackers for Darkrai raid

Fighting-type counters to Darkrai (Image via TPC)

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

Best Fairy-type attackers for Darkrai raid

Fairy-type counters to Darkrai raid (Image via TPC)

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Best Bug-type attackers for Darkrai raid

Bug-type counters to Darkrai (Image via TPC)

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Darkrai catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Darkrai (Image via TPC)

Darkrai can be encountered at 2,048 – 2,136 CP at level 20 when there is no weather boost. However, if the weather is Foggy, it will have 2,560 – 2,671 CP at level 25. In either case, 2,136 CP and 26,71 CP represent Darkrai with perfect (15/15/15 IVs).

Darkrai encounters from these raids can be shiny and have a shiny chance of 1/20. Keep in mind that shiny Legendary Pokemon are guaranteed catches in Pokemon GO, so make sure to use a Pinap Berry to maximize the Candy you get from it.

You can also check out the shiny rates of all spotlighted critters during Pokemon GO's Halloween event.