Pokemon GO Darkrai raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Darkrai made its Pokemon GO debut in October 2019, during the Halloween celebrations for the year. It has since made many reappearances in the game over the course of 2020 and 2021. However, it has been two years since players have had a chance to catch this Mythical Pocket Monster from the Sinnoh region. Fortunately, it will be appearing in 5-star raids from 10 am local time on October 20 to 10 am local time on November 3, 2023.
Darkrai is a formidable opponent in Pokemon GO, and you must go in with optimized counters to come out on top. It is recommended that you go in as a team of at least three or four members with suitable counters to take down Darkrai raid boss.
This guide will walk you through all the relevant information regarding this challenge in Niantic's mobile game.
Darkrai's weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Darkrai is a Dark-type Pocket Monster, meaning it is weak to Fighting, Fairy, and Bug-type attacks. The critter also resists Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type moves.
Darkrai will have 53,623 CP when you encounter it as a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO. The critter has a base 285 Attack, 198 Defense, and 172 HP.
Feint Attack and Snarl are Darkrai's Fast Attack options. The Mythical Pokemon can use Dark Pulse, Focus Blast, and Shadow Ball as Charged Attack.
Best counters to Darkrai in Pokemon GO
Based on the above information, let's look at the best counters to Darkrai.
Best Fighting-type attackers for Darkrai raid
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast
Best Fairy-type attackers for Darkrai raid
- Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
Best Bug-type attackers for Darkrai raid
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
Darkrai catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO
Darkrai can be encountered at 2,048 – 2,136 CP at level 20 when there is no weather boost. However, if the weather is Foggy, it will have 2,560 – 2,671 CP at level 25. In either case, 2,136 CP and 26,71 CP represent Darkrai with perfect (15/15/15 IVs).
Darkrai encounters from these raids can be shiny and have a shiny chance of 1/20. Keep in mind that shiny Legendary Pokemon are guaranteed catches in Pokemon GO, so make sure to use a Pinap Berry to maximize the Candy you get from it.
