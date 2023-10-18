The new Party Play mechanic in Pokemon GO allows trainers to band together and complete Party Challenges. The novel feature has much potential to revolutionize how everyone plays Niantic's popular AR title, encouraging more in-person interactions and expeditions. Once they have set their group together in real life, they can participate in raids or complete Party Challenges.

Party Play was launched worldwide in Pokemon on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The feature was rumored to be in the works for several weeks, with Niantic recently teasing it on their social media channels. It remains to be seen whether the mechanics have any bugs or technical issues with players trying it out more in the coming days.

So, what Party Challenges are currently available in-game for players in a party?

How to claim Pokemon GO All Party Challenges: Tasks and rewards

The available Party Challenges tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leekduck):

Catch 25 Pokemon - 200x Stardust, 6x Poke Ball, or 2x Pinap Berry.

- 200x Stardust, 6x Poke Ball, or 2x Pinap Berry. Catch 20 different species of Pokemon - 500x Stardust, 3x Ultra Ball, 1x Max Review, or 1x Max Potion.

- 500x Stardust, 3x Ultra Ball, 1x Max Review, or 1x Max Potion. Catch 14 Pokemon with Weather Boost - 200x Stardust, 5x Great Ball, 2x Revive, or 2x Hyper Potion.

- 200x Stardust, 5x Great Ball, 2x Revive, or 2x Hyper Potion. Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 500x Stardust, 6x Poke Ball, 3x Razz Berry, or 2x Pinap Berry.

- 500x Stardust, 6x Poke Ball, 3x Razz Berry, or 2x Pinap Berry. Make 25 Nice Throws - 200x Stardust, 6x Poke Ball, 3x Razz Berry, or 2x Pinap Berry.

- 200x Stardust, 6x Poke Ball, 3x Razz Berry, or 2x Pinap Berry. Make 30 Great Throws - 200x Stardust, 5x Great Ball, or 2x Hyper Potion.

- 200x Stardust, 5x Great Ball, or 2x Hyper Potion. Make 20 Excellent Throws - 500x Stardust, 3x Ultra Ball, 1x Max Potion, or 1x Max Revive.

- 500x Stardust, 3x Ultra Ball, 1x Max Potion, or 1x Max Revive. Win 2 raids - 10x Charizard Mega Energy, 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Beedrill Mega Energy, or 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy.

- 10x Charizard Mega Energy, 10x Blastoise Mega Energy, 10x Beedrill Mega Energy, or 10x Pidgeot Mega Energy. Walk 3 km - 500x Stardust, 6x Poke Ball, 3x Razz Berry, or 2x Pinap Berry.

- 500x Stardust, 6x Poke Ball, 3x Razz Berry, or 2x Pinap Berry. Spin 20 PokeStops or Gyms - 3x Razz Berry.

According to the official Pokemon GO announcement, the Party Host will choose the Party Challenge, with every member contributing towards its completion and reaping the rewards once done.

Niantic has also introduced a Special Research questline, Welcome Party, to commemorate the launch of the new mechanic. Pokemon GO trainers can participate in the proceedings by simply logging in to the game as the questline was launched along with the Party Play feature.

With the Halloween 2023 Part 1 event starting in less than a day, the festive season is the perfect time for Pokemon GO players to test out the new mechanic and enjoy the offerings with their friends.