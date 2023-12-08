How to solo defeat Mega Altaria in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Mega Altaria will be returning to Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids. This Mega Pocket Monster will be featured in GO’s Mega Raids from Saturday, December 9, 2023, 10 am local time through Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10 am local time. You have an entire week to add this Pokemon to your collection. Note that as a Mega Raid Boss, Mega Altaria will put up a solid fight.
So, beating it by yourself will be an uphill task. It is advisable to have a couple of trainers assist you in the Mega Altaria Raids. However, if you live in a secluded area or somewhere without a lot of active Pokemon GO players, soloing this raid will be your last resort.
In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for the Mega Altaria Raids. With the right counters and a healthy quantity of healing items, you might be able to solo defeat Mega Altaria in the upcoming five-star Mega Raids.
Can you solo defeat Mega Altaria in Pokemon GO five-star Raids?
Mega Altaria is a Dragon- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this legendary beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Poison
- Steel
- Ice
- Fairy
The dual elemental typing of Mega Altaria makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:
- Bug
- Dark
- Dragon
- Electric
- Fighting
- Fire
- Grass
- Water
Being a five-star Mega Raid boss, Mega Altaria will have a Combat Power (CP) of 34,320. The critter does not have an impressive Attack or Defense stat. With an Attack stat of 187, Mega Altaria will not be the hardest-hitting raid boss. Its Defense stat of 184 won't be a cause for concern either.
How to defeat Mega Altaria Raids alone in Pokemon GO
If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Mega Altaria, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Poison-, Steel-, Ice-, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters you can use against Mega Altaria:
- Shadow Metagross
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Gengar
- Metagross
- Shadow Excadrill
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Diancie
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Nihilego
- Shadow Gengar
- Shadow Gardevoir
- Mega Rayquaza
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Shadow Regigigas
- Shadow Granbull
Mega Altaria’s Combat Power is below 40,000. So, if you have high-level counters while going into these Mega Raids, defeating Mega Altaria alone will be a breeze in Pokemon GO.