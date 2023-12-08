How to solo defeat Mega Altaria in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Mega Altaria will be returning to Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids. This Mega Pocket Monster will be featured in GO’s Mega Raids from Saturday, December 9, 2023, 10 am local time through Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10 am local time. You have an entire week to add this Pokemon to your collection. Note that as a Mega Raid Boss, Mega Altaria will put up a solid fight.

So, beating it by yourself will be an uphill task. It is advisable to have a couple of trainers assist you in the Mega Altaria Raids. However, if you live in a secluded area or somewhere without a lot of active Pokemon GO players, soloing this raid will be your last resort.

In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for the Mega Altaria Raids. With the right counters and a healthy quantity of healing items, you might be able to solo defeat Mega Altaria in the upcoming five-star Mega Raids.

Can you solo defeat Mega Altaria in Pokemon GO five-star Raids?

Mega Altaria in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Altaria is a Dragon- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this legendary beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Poison

Steel

Ice

Fairy

The dual elemental typing of Mega Altaria makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Electric

Fighting

Fire

Grass

Water

Being a five-star Mega Raid boss, Mega Altaria will have a Combat Power (CP) of 34,320. The critter does not have an impressive Attack or Defense stat. With an Attack stat of 187, Mega Altaria will not be the hardest-hitting raid boss. Its Defense stat of 184 won't be a cause for concern either.

How to defeat Mega Altaria Raids alone in Pokemon GO

Mega Altaria (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Mega Altaria, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Poison-, Steel-, Ice-, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters you can use against Mega Altaria:

Shadow Metagross

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gengar

Metagross

Shadow Excadrill

Mega Beedrill

Mega Diancie

Shadow Mamoswine

Nihilego

Shadow Gengar

Shadow Gardevoir

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Regigigas

Shadow Granbull

Mega Altaria’s Combat Power is below 40,000. So, if you have high-level counters while going into these Mega Raids, defeating Mega Altaria alone will be a breeze in Pokemon GO.