best teams for togekiss in pokemon go

Togekiss, with a Fairy and Flying elemental typing and a beautiful design in white, blue, and red, has been a fan-favorite for many seasons in Pokemon GO. It evolved from Togepi after passing through a stage two evolution, Togetic. Togekiss has an impressive attack stat of 225 and a fairly good bulk with a defense stat of 217.

In this article, we delve into the art of crafting the perfect team for Togekiss. We discuss the attacks of every creature in the team and the enemies that you can counter with every Togekiss-centered team in Pokemon GO.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best team for Togekiss in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Togekiss in the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Togekiss in the Great League includes:

Swampert in the Lead

Altaria as the Safe Swap

Togekiss as the Closer

The attacks of all the creatures in this team are:

Swampert: Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Charizard: Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Moonblast and Sky Attack as the Charged moves.

Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Moonblast and Sky Attack as the Charged moves. Togekiss: Charm as the Fast move, along with Ancient Power and Aura Sphere as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Skarmory

Carbink

Registeel

Medicham

Vigoroth

Mandibuzz

Clodsire

Gligar

Poliwrath

Swampert

Bastiodon

Talonflame

Galarian Stunfisk

Cresselia

Wiscash

Serperior

Best team for Togekiss in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Togekiss in the Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Togekiss in the Ultra League is:

Obstagoon in the Lead

Virizion as the Safe Swap

Togekiss as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Obstagoon: Counter as the Fast move, along with Night Slash and Cross Chop as the Charged moves.

Counter as the Fast move, along with Night Slash and Cross Chop as the Charged moves. Virizion: Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Stone Edge as the Charged moves.

Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Stone Edge as the Charged moves. Togekiss: Charm as the Fast move, along with Ancient Power and Aura Sphere as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Registeel

Altered Giratina

Poliwrath

Mandibuzz

Virizion

Tapu Fini

Cobalion

Swampert

Guzzlord

Gliscor

Jellicent

Greedent

Trevenant

Best team for Togekiss in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Togekiss in the Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Togekiss in the Master League includes:

Therian Landorus in the Lead

Togekiss as the Safe Swap

Zekrom as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Therian Landorus: Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Superpower and Stone Edge as the Charged moves.

Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Superpower and Stone Edge as the Charged moves. Togekiss: Hidden Power as the Fast move, along with Ancient Power and Aura Sphere as the Charged moves.

Hidden Power as the Fast move, along with Ancient Power and Aura Sphere as the Charged moves. Zekrom: Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Fusion Bolt and Outrage as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like:

Altered Forme Giratina

Dragonite

Ho-Oh

Xerneas

Zekrom

Hero Zacian

Reshiram

Origin Giratina

Mewtwo

Palkia

Lugia

Mamoswine

Dialga

Yveltal

Zarude

Gyarados

Kyogre

Given its current viability across all formats of the GO Battle League, you should grind the Along the Routes event to get yourself a Togepi with good PvP IVs in Pokemon GO.