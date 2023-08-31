How to get shiny Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Shadow Raid system arrived with a bang by introducing Shadow Mewtwo as a raid boss to battle and catch, including its rare shiny variant. Now, the new feature has shifted for the Adventures Abound season to feature Shadow Zapdos as its latest boss. However, can players also acquire Shadow Zapdos' shiny form?

Fortunately, the answer is yes. Trainers can undertake 5-star Shadow Raids to battle the corrupted Zapdos. Upon its defeat, there's a slim chance that the Shadow Zapdos that players face in the post-raid encounter will be in its shiny form.

Pokemon GO fans may have to battle Shadow Zapdos multiple times to find its shiny variant, but the good news is that they have multiple opportunities to do so throughout Adventures Abound.

Where, when, and how to catch shiny Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO

If Pokemon GO players want to find a shiny Shadow Zapdos during Adventures Abound, they'll want to make some time for the game on weekends. This is due to the fact that 5-star Shadow Zapdos raids only appear on Saturdays and Sundays during the season.

Entering the raids and inviting friends is only the beginning, though, as trainers still need to defeat Shadow Zapdos in the 5-star Shadow Raid to get their shiny opportunity. This is made even tougher because Shadow Raid bosses receive an aggression mechanic, where they grow in strength as the battle progresses.

The good news is that by defeating Team GO Rocket grunts, leaders, and Giovanni himself, Pokemon GO players can collect Shadow Shards. These items can also be collected by defeating lower-level Shadow Raid bosses. When trainers have enough of them, they can be crafted into Purified Gems, which negate a Shadow boss' aggression bonuses.

With a few fellow trainers to assist and the right team of counter Pokemon/moves, Pokemon GO players should be able to beat Shadow Zapdos multiple times. Keep in mind that Shadow Raids can only be undertaken in person, and Remote Raid Passes won't work in this situation.

Here's how to catch shiny Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO:

Before checking out any Shadow Raids on the weekend, beat as many members of Team GO Rocket as you can during the week to craft Purified Gems. You'll likely need them in abundance. When Saturday and Sunday roll around, roam your local area and check for any corrupted gyms. These locations will be hard to miss, as you'll see Giovanni standing outside and a Shadow Pokemon atop the gym as a raid boss. Obviously, you'll want to find one with Zapdos as the raid boss and then enter it using a raid pass. In the raid lobby, assemble your team of Pokemon/move counters. It's recommended to use Ice and Rock-type creatures and attacks to deal super-effective damage to Zapdos. The Pokemon involved should also have the highest IV stats and CP possible to both deal damage and sustain attacks from Shadow Zapdos. When the raid begins, hit Zapdos with everything you've got, and hopefully, your teammates will do the same. Keep an eye on the combat log to determine when the boss becomes enraged. You can then utilize a Purified Gem to calm Shadow Zapdos down. With the right counters and strategy, Shadow Zapdos should fall, and you'll enter the post-raid encounter to catch it. If you're lucky, you'll see the flush of sparkles that shows that this Shadow Zapdos is in its shiny form.

Keep in mind that Shadow Zapdos' shiny appearance chance is quite low in Pokemon GO, so trainers may have to battle it multiple times to find that coveted shiny variant. Since this is the case, it's also a very good idea to stock up on raid passes to quickly jump between gyms and take on Shadow Zapdos as much as possible.