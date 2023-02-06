How to get Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

Remote Raid Passes are an item in Pokemon GO that allows players to access Raids without being within physical range of a Gym. While the Pokemon used in a remote Raid won't deal as much damage, it's still entirely possible to take down a Raid boss efficiently while remaining remote.

Unfortunately, obtaining Remote Raid Passes has become more difficult in recent months. These Raid passes were given away in one Pokecoin bundles or FOR free during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Niantic has since phased them out to incentivize Pokemon GO trainers meeting in real life when taking on Raids.

Be that as it may, it's still possible to collect Remote Raid Passes, but doing so will cost players more than it used to.

Obtaining Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO as of 2023

Pokemon GO trainers will need to look to the in-game shop to get Remote Raid Passes now (Image via Niantic)

After reaching trainer level 10 and picking one of the game's three teams, Pokemon GO trainers will gain the ability to use Remote Raid Passes. However, the days of free remote passes have mostly gone by the wayside, so players will have to rely on the in-game shop to get them. One Remote Raid Pass currently costs 100 Pokecoins, and players can also purchase them in bundles of three passes for 300 coins.

For Pokemon GO trainers who may not know, Pokecoins are collected in-game by placing a Pokemon into a Gym controlled by their team. Over time, as the Pokemon defends the Gym from attackers, it will collect coins. Once the player's Pokemon is defeated, it will return with the coins in tow. Additionally, trainers can purchase Pokecoins using microtransactions involving real-world currency.

How to buy Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO:

Open the game and tap the Pokeball icon in the bottom center of the screen. Select the shop icon. Scroll down to the section containing Raid Passes and select either a single or three Remote Raid Passes. Confirm that you'd like to spend the requisite Pokecoins. If you don't have enough, the game will redirect you to the Pokecoin purchase screen, where you can buy additional coins if needed.

Unfortunately, for the time being, this is really the only way to receive Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO. Events or special promotional boxes may arrive at a later date, but Niantic seems pretty intent on returning to in-person raiding as much as possible. This has admittedly ruffled some feathers within the game's community, as trainers believe they should have all available options on the table.

It remains to be seen if Niantic will change their stance on remote Raids, but for now, the company appears to be sticking to their current strategy and content plans. There is no doubt that the community would welcome the return of Remote Raid Passes. Unfortunately, it appears that Niantic has plenty of incentives to keep players raiding in person. This includes data collection for sponsors, which generates revenue for the company. Though players may be unhappy with this, it appears to be the current reality of the mobile game in 2023.

