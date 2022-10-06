"By further decreasing their revenue": Pokemon GO players discuss their frustration, Niantic's strategy, and more

A Pokemon GO fan recently took to Reddit to discuss how Niantic's sales strategy and marketing aren't quite working. This user has shared some statistics regarding Niantic's sales and marketing plans. It is clear that the overall revenue has been going down, and fed-up gamers are most likely the reason.

The Redditor who made the post wants Niantic to take notice of the things they think the developers are getting wrong and said:

"If we can’t reach them with our post, tags or through the ‘creator program’, maybe we can reach them by further decreasing their revenue."

Reddit has been a place for players to discuss their displeasure with the mobile title as of late. This involves region-exclusive Pokemon, removal of features, and an increase in prices of certain items. The aforementioned post, which was made by CharacterSprinkles9, saw gamers flocking to it to express their frustrations about the current state of the title.

Niantic's annual revenue is down due to players spending less, Pokemon GO user suggests

A look at Niantic's annual revenue generated from 2015 to 2022 (Image via Statista)

User CharacterSprinkles9 started the discussion. They pointed out that Niantic is witnessing its lowest revenue gain since 2018.

The majority of the company's profit probably comes from purchases made in Pokemon GO. The point of the Reddit post is to show gamers that their lack of spending due to Niantic allegedly neglecting its playerbase might actually have a positive effect on the game.

This isn't the first and will certainly not be the last time players feel that everyone needs to talk to Niantic and how spending less on Pokemon GO may be the only way to bring about positive change.

The complaints regarding the title concern its pay-to-win features, Egg and Raid-locked Pokemon, recycled Raid rotations, and the only exciting events being the introduction of shiny variants or creatures that aren't in the game yet.

Pokemon GO players react to numbers

Loads of comments came in shortly after the original post was made, and a lot of players have stated they are playing the game less often these days. Some attribute that to the pandemic bonuses being removed.

The pandemic saw Niantic generate its highest revenue during 2020 and 2021. The undoing of the pandemic-era features clearly had a massive impact on the spending habits of some players, resulting in the revenue going down.

Some fans expressed how the biggest issue for them is the fact that all the content in the game may never be achievable. This is due to some Pokemon being locked behind IRL (in real life) events such as the Safari Zone and GO Fest.

Many Pokemon GO players have their own reasons regarding why they don't play the title often or spend less money on it. And it seems like Niantic has some big problems they need to consider fixing to make their entire fanbase happy again.

Good points keep pouring in regarding the lack of collection capabilities in a game that is supposed to be all about gathering. Not being able to fully complete a Pokedex just because of where one lives has some players very frustrated.

The removal of features and purchase deals, such as easy-to-obtain and cost-effective Raid Passes in a variety of Pokemon GO boxes is another reason players have slowed down their spending.

Players are adamant that some changes should never have been made by Niantic. They're doing what they can to be "free-to-play" trainers, but the strategy employed by Niantic right now is not an enjoyable one.

