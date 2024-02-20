5 Pokemon Unite information that might be revealed at Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents

As we approach Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents, the excitement within the Pokemon Unite community is perceivable, with fans eagerly awaiting the annual announcement event. Although the official details for the 2024 event are still under wraps, speculation is rife, especially regarding updates for Pokemon Unite, the strategic team battle game that has captured the hearts of Pokemon enthusiasts worldwide.

Here are five potential announcements that could significantly impact the game, drawing on past reveals and the community's wishlist.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Pokemon Unite: 5 potential announcements during Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents

1) New Playable Pokemon

Miradon is said to be introduced in the game on the Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The introduction of new playable Pokemon is always a highlight, sparking discussions and theory-crafting about how they will fit into the existing meta. Following last year's exciting addition of Zacian, there's a strong possibility that Pokemon Unite will unveil new characters, with fans particularly buzzing about the potential inclusion of Gen 9 legendary Miradon in Pokemon Unite.

The introduction of Miradon could bring unique mechanics and strategies to the game, given its rumored abilities and attributes. Additionally, the expansion might not stop there; we could see other fresh faces from the Scarlet and Violet roster making their way into Unite, enriching the game's diversity and strategic depth.

2) Map Changes or New Maps

Theia Sky Ruins is the current map in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Innovation in map design plays a crucial role in keeping the game engaging for veterans as well as newcomers. There's speculation that Pokemon Unite may introduce new maps or implement significant changes to existing ones.

In Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents, a map inspired by the vast regions of Paldea, complete with dynamic elements that change as the match progresses, could add a layer of unpredictability and strategy. Such additions would not only refresh the game's visual appeal but also challenge players to adapt their tactics on the fly.

3) Ranked Revamp or New Modes

Fresh game mode is important to maintain the title's player base (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The competitive scene in Pokemon Unite is a critical component of its longevity. Adjustments to the Ranked system, such as the introduction of new tiers or enhanced rewards during Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents, could reinvigorate interest and motivate players to climb the ladder. This aspect will contribute to the introduction of Draft Picks in Pokemon Unite starting February 27, 2024, at the beginning of Season 18's Ranked mode.

Moreover, the community has long expressed interest in new game modes. A PvE challenge mode, where players team up to take down powerful bosses, or a capture-the-flag style mode, would offer fresh gameplay experiences and opportunities for teamwork outside the traditional 5v5 battles.

4) New Equipment

Current item loadout menu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Strategic depth in Pokemon Unite is partly defined by the choice of Held Items, Battle Items, and Emblems. New additions during the Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents in this area could significantly shift the meta, encouraging players to experiment with new builds and strategies.

Whether it's an item that gives a Pokemon Special Attack lifesteal or a new emblem color combination that offers unique effects under certain conditions, these changes promise to keep the game's tactical elements evolving.

5) New Cosmetics

New skins and Holowears on Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents can make things more exciting (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lastly, cosmetics play a big part in the game's appeal, allowing players to customize their favorite Pokemon and trainers. New skins, trainer outfits, and possibly even new Holowear technology could be revealed, offering more ways for players to express themselves on the battlefield. Special event-themed cosmetics, celebrating Pokemon Day, could also be a delightful surprise, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2024 holds the potential for exciting announcements for Pokemon Unite. As we count down to the big day, the anticipation within the Pokemon community continues to build, hopeful for surprises that will breathe new life into the beloved battle arena game.

