How will Draft Pick work in Pokemon Unite?

Draft Pick is finally making its long-awaited debut in Pokemon Unite, and the community is buzzing with excitement and a hint of disbelief. This inclusion will mark a significant shift in the game's competitive landscape. Scheduled to arrive in Ranked Season 18 starting on February 27, 2024, Draft Pick battles will revolutionize the way matches are played.

It will introduce a banning phase where two teams select a Pokemon to ban from play, followed by players taking turns choosing their Pocket Monsters. In the latter part, it's worth remembering that a creature can only be picked once by either side.

What is Draft Pick in Pokemon Unite?

One of the primary reasons for the anticipation surrounding Draft Pick is its potential to eliminate mirror matchups. The same Pokemon on both teams can make the game feel monotonous, and this inclusion aims to change that by ensuring each squad comprises unique creatures. This variety promises a more dynamic and engaging gameplay experience.

The mechanics of Draft Pick closely resemble those used in tournaments leading up to the Pokemon World Championships. However, its specifics may evolve over time to better suit ranked matches. This adaptability of Draft Pick means the format isn't set in stone, allowing developers to make potential adjustments to enhance the overall experience.

How will Draft Pick affect the balance of Pokemon Unite?

Draft Pick will contribute more to the balance of the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You have several pros and cons to consider when it comes to Draft Pick. On the positive side, it significantly increases the value of items. Players can select items based on the opponent's team composition, enabling more strategic and adaptable gameplay. Additionally, the absence of mirror picks adds depth and variety to matches, fostering a more dynamic environment.

However, there are concerns, such as the potential for the opposing team to secure all highly-rated Pokemon if your squad's picks are not strategic. This aspect might lead to imbalanced matchups, posing a challenge for some players. Moreover, Draft Pick might not be as casual-friendly as the existing format, potentially deterring some from participating in ranked matches.

Another significant update that's coming alongside Draft Pick will give certain meta-powerful Pokemon the EX License title — Zacian, Mewtwo X, and Mewtwo Y — temporarily banning them in Season 17 Ranked games starting on January 16.

While this move aims to diversify gameplay and temporarily remove dominant Pokemon from this title's meta, it raises questions about future restrictions as well as its impact on the game's balance.

Pokemon Unite continues to make the game more enjoyable (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, the introduction of Draft Pick and EX Licenses indicates a pivotal shift in Pokemon Unite's competitive scene. It's a move aimed at elevating the strategic depth of this game, encouraging players to diversify their Pokemon choices and adapt their playstyles to the situation, ultimately improving the overall quality of matches.

As fans eagerly anticipate these changes, the future of Pokemon Unite seems poised for a more engaging and varied gameplay experience, offering exciting possibilities for both casual and competitive players alike.