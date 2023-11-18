Latest Pokemon Unite leak discusses EX Pokemon debut

Pokemon Unite has been in a poor balancing state for some time now. This is due to the introduction of Legendary Pokemon, which sport higher base stat totals than any other creature in the title. For the longest time, winning games has come down to who has the most Legendaries on their team, causing players to feel powerless as they fall victim to picks like Zacian and Mewtwo from the very start.

The community has been calling out for a change in the balancing department, as getting stomped by Legendary Pokemon all the time is far from fun. Thankfully, fans may just be getting a change through the new EX License restriction.

Everything we know about EX Licenses in Pokemon Unite

According to a leak from ElChicoEevee, a notable figure in the Pokemon Unite community, on X, EX Licenses are special add-ons for Legendary Pokemon, restricting them to one per team. Though the initial post shows these EX marks on Mewtwo and Zacian, it would be fair to assume that Urshifu is also under these restrictions since it is also a Legendary Pokemon.

Some players who enjoy using these Legendary creatures may be wondering why this is such a big deal. However, since these Pocket Monsters pull their base stats from the main series, Legendary Pokemon are at a significantly higher advantage, thanks to their stat totals of 600.

Goodra, Garchomp, and Dragonite have the ability to be as oppressive as Legendary Pokemon, but they are required to evolve twice in order to reach such a level. Meanwhile, the Legendary creatures get high stats for free at the start of the game.

With the rumored restrictions in place, only one player per team will be able to control a Legendary Pokemon at a time. While this is very similar to what was done for the tanking role in Overwatch 2, it is unclear if Pokemon Unite will accordingly balance out Legendary creatures to coincide with their new exclusivity.

This new restriction will inevitably be the source of a lot of toxicity in the Pokemon Unite community.

Nothing will make a Mewtwo player more upset than watching someone pick their character before them just to end up throwing the game because they do not know how to properly play the character. This could lead to many trainers either leaving the game or playing significantly worse on purpose.

Overall, the rumored EX Licenses in Pokemon Unite would be a great start to tackle the title's balancing issues. Though Legendary players are not going to be happy about the sudden competition to play their favorite characters, this is a necessary change that needs to take place for better balance in the game.