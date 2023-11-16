Can Zacian and Mewtwo be used in same Pokemon Unite team?

Balance seems to have finally come to Pokemon Unite in the form of recent leaks detailing a new EX License mechanic. In the game's current state, players have been able to stack their teams full of Legendary Pokemon like Mewtwo, Zacian, and Urshifu. Understandably, this has caused many to express their dissatisfaction.

With talk of a new EX License feature across social media, players are starting to feel hope grow for Unite's balancing team. So, what does this mean for the game? Why is having a team of all Legendaries such a bad thing to begin with? What should players know about the future of Pokemon Unite if these leaks turn out to be true?

Everything to know about EX Licenses in Pokemon Unite

First shown on the X page of ElChicoEevee, a notable figure in the Pokemon Unite community, these leaks show a new add-on to the Unite Licenses for Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo and Zacian. Though not shown in the screenshots, it would be safe to assume Urshifu would be impacted by this as well, considering that it is another Legendary Pokemon, players can control in the game.

These characters, in particular, are a huge problem in Pokemon Unite due to the game being fairly faithful to the main series, taking character base stats from the same. As can be expected, this led to the Legendary Pokemon that were added to the game becoming incredibly overpowered due to their higher base stat totals on average compared to more common monsters.

This led to optimal team compositions comprising every Legendary Pokemon, as each could be played fairly decently in the top and bottom lanes, as well as the center area. Of course, the distribution of stats led to the winner being decided by who chose the most Legendaries. Thankfully, the recent leaks of EX Licenses are intended to balance this exact issue.

With teams only being limited to one EX License per team, games will be much more balanced as only one Legendary can be present. This will allow players to get more creative when it comes to selecting their character, giving them some more flexibility in the meta. With this change taking place, there could even be potential for some buffs for these creatures to compensate.

Similar to what was done with tanks for Overwatch 2, the developers could buff Legendaries in exchange for reducing their numbers. This could help these Legendary Pokemon stand out from other characters, offering great power in exchange for reliance on teammates.

However, if they did, it would encourage a playstyle revolving around teamfights with these Legendary allies, which might not be what the developers have in mind, especially for a MOBA title.

Overall, the addition of EX Licenses in Pokemon Unite is a great first step in tackling some of the game's biggest balancing issues. Considering how recent these leaks came out, it could be safe to assume that these changes to the Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Unite may very well come in the next patch update.

While players can still put Zacian and Mewtwo on the same team now, this could very well not be the case in a few weeks.