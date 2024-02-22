New Pokemon Unite Draft Pick changes revealed 

The much-anticipated Draft Pick feature in Pokemon Unite, set for implementation on February 27, 2024, has the community hyped with its promise of strategic depth and fairness in Ranked Matches. This feature, allowing sequential Pokemon selection to prevent duplicate choices on both teams, is aimed at enhancing the balance and competitiveness of high-stakes games.

However, some players became wary when it was disclosed that Draft Picks would be limited to those in the Master rank with a skill rating above 1400. It would be necessary for all ten players in a match to meet this criterion.

That said, a recent announcement from the official Pokemon Unite Japanese Twitter account has injected new life into discussions revolving around the new feature.

Pokemon Unite: New Draft Pick changes revealed

In a significant update, the format for the ban voting phase in Draft Pick mode will undergo changes on February 27. Previously, it was announced that each team would be able to have one Pokemon banned. However, this rule has been updated. Each team will now have the opportunity to ban two Pokemon, with a total of up to four Pokemon bans per match.

Notably, the responsibility for choosing bans will fall on the 4th and 5th players on each team, who will take turns in this crucial decision-making process. While other team members can suggest Pokemon to ban, the final decision rests with these designated players.

Community reactions and concerns

The community has actively engaged with this update, expressing both optimism and concerns regarding the Draft Pick in Pokemon Unite. The clarification that the 4th and 5th players - potentially determined by Elo ratings - will pick the bans has sparked debate. Some worry that assigning ban choices based on Elo could lead to less strategic decisions, particularly if the lower-rated players are tasked with this responsibility.

There's a call for a more equitable method of determining ban selectors, possibly even favoring players in duo or trio queues for a more balanced approach.

The Draft Pick's accessibility is another point of contention, with many stating that it should be open to players of all ranks, not just those above the 1400 rating in the Master tier. The community has also highlighted the need for broader ban options given the current roster of Pokemon available, suggesting that a more extensive ban phase could significantly benefit the game's competitive scene.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the implications for newer players. The requirement of a minimum of 14 Unite licenses, to ensure a playable Pokemon remains after bans and picks, could potentially delay new players' entry into Ranked games. While this aims to ensure players are sufficiently experienced before participating in ranked games, it may extend the time it takes for newcomers to engage in competitive play.

The Draft Pick changes are a crucial step towards refining the competitive experience in Pokemon Unite. While the adjustments have been met with mixed reactions, they underscore the developers' commitment to balancing strategic gameplay with community feedback.

As these changes roll out, it will be interesting to see how they reshape the dynamics of Ranked Matches and whether further adjustments will be made to address the community's ongoing concerns.

