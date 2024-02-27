How to get Miraidon in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite has once again broadened its horizons by introducing Miraidon, a powerful Ranged Attacker known for its prowess in launching Special Attacks on adversaries. As a fresh addition to the title's dynamic and fast-paced multiplayer battles, Miraidon is set to enrich the gameplay experience and attract a wider audience.

Originating from the Paldean region as a Paradox Legendary Pokemon, Miraidon's introduction was eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. This guide aims to walk you through the process of acquiring Miraidon in Pokemon Unite, ensuring you can leverage its exceptional abilities on the battlefield.

How to obtain Miraidon in Pokemon Unite

Miraidon Sandwich Challenge in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 1

To embark on your journey to obtain Miraidon in Pokemon Unite, your first destination is the Events section in the game. After launching the title, look for the list of icons on the right side of the main screen and select the Events icon. Within this area, you'll find the Miraidon Sandwich Challenge listed under Featured Events. This is your gateway to earning Miraidon.

Step 2

The Miraidon Sandwich Challenge is an event designed to test your persistence and reward your dedication. Here's how to progress:

Daily Die Rolls: Each day you log in during the event, you will receive a die roll, allowing you to advance on the event map based on the number rolled.

Each day you log in during the event, you will receive a die roll, allowing you to advance on the event map based on the number rolled. Rerolling: Not satisfied with your roll? Use Aeos coins for a chance to reroll the die, guaranteeing a higher number with each attempt, up to five times.

Not satisfied with your roll? Use Aeos coins for a chance to reroll the die, guaranteeing a higher number with each attempt, up to five times. Tile Missions: Landing on a square unlocks specific tile missions. Complete these missions to proceed, or use five Aeos gems to bypass them immediately, earning 10 Aeos sandwiches in the process.

Landing on a square unlocks specific tile missions. Complete these missions to proceed, or use five Aeos gems to bypass them immediately, earning 10 Aeos sandwiches in the process. Lucky Squares: These special squares can propel you forward by one to three squares randomly, providing a nice boost on your journey.

These special squares can propel you forward by one to three squares randomly, providing a nice boost on your journey. Earning Extra Dice: Additional dice can be acquired through daily logins, exchanging event points in Panic Parade for seven dice, and through the Dancer Log-in Bonus, which offers three more dice.

You can get Miraidon in exchange for 1000 sandwiches (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 3

Your primary goal in the Miraidon Sandwich Challenge is to collect Aeos sandwiches. The amount of sandwiches you can earn from completing maps varies, with a 90% chance of receiving 100 sandwiches and a 10% chance of bagging 150 sandwiches upon completion. Accumulate 1000 sandwiches to reach the ultimate goal.

Step 4

Once you've gathered 1000 Aeos sandwiches, proceed to the 'Sandwich Exchange' section within Featured Events. Here, you can trade your hard-earned sandwiches for the electrifying new EX introduction, Miraidon, adding this formidable Ranged Attacker to your roster.

Pokemon Unite offers an enticing costume for Miraidon

The Tuxedo Style: Miraidon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to acquiring Miraidon, Pokemon Unite is offering an exclusive event costume for this legendary Pokemon. The Tuxedo Style: Miraidon outfit, available for 1,050 Aeos Gems, provides a unique and elegant look that will surely make your Miraidon stand out in any battle.

Adding Miraidon to your Pokemon Unite team offers you a significant boost in terms of power and versatility. Keep in mind that you have until March 27, 2024, to finish this event and acquire Miraidon at no cost. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you'll not only enrich your gameplay experience but also enjoy the thrill of competing with one of the most anticipated additions to the game's roster.

If you are interested in other topics related to the game, check out these articles:

When is Battle Pass 22 coming? || How will Draft Pick work? || 5 important things about Draft Pick