5 things you need to know about Pokemon Unite Draft Pick

Draft Pick in Pokemon Unite is set to revolutionize Season 18 ranked matches starting February 27, introducing a strategic depth previously unseen in the game. As players enter the battlefield, the familiar character selection screen gives way to a new Draft Pick interface.

This significant update enhances the competitive experience by emphasizing strategic team composition and informed decision-making, distinguishing it from the traditional free-pick system.

With this change, Pokemon Unite is not just about individual skill but also about how well players can strategize and adapt based on their opponents' choices.

Five major information about Draft Pick in Pokemon Unite

1) Strategic bans

Before the picking phase begins, each team has the opportunity to ban two Pokemon, leading to a total of four Pokemon being banned from the match. This ban phase is crucial as it allows teams to eliminate specific threats or strategies right from the start.

Teams must communicate effectively and consider the meta, strengths, and potential weaknesses when deciding which Pokemon to ban. The ability to adapt and plan around these bans is key to securing an advantageous position even before the match starts.

2) Only the last two players ban

Banned screen in Draft Picks (image via The Pokemon Company)

An interesting twist to the banning phase is that only the last two players on each team have the power to enact bans. While all team members can suggest which Pokemon to ban, the ultimate decision rests with the fourth and fifth players in the picking order.

This system adds a layer of responsibility to these positions and encourages team discussions, ensuring that the final bans reflect a strategic choice that benefits the team's overall composition and game plan.

3) Exclusive Pokemon Picks

Draft Pick selection screen (image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Draft Pick, once a Pokemon is picked by a team, it is off-limits for the opposing team. This rule ensures that each match features a unique set of Pokemon on the battlefield, with no duplicates entertained.

For instance, if Team A selects Gyarados in Pokemon Unite, Team B cannot pick Gyarados for that game. This exclusivity encourages a broader range of Pokemon use and requires players to be proficient with multiple characters, adding depth to the game's strategy.

4) Draft Pick: A Ranked Exclusive

Draft Pick will only be available for ranked matches (image via The Pokemon Company)

The draft pick feature is an exclusive aspect of ranked matches, distinguishing them from casual games, which will continue to use standard picks. Players seeking a more relaxed gameplay environment can still enjoy the free pick system in casual matches.

This exclusivity elevates the competitive nature of ranked matches, offering a more complex and engaging experience for those looking to test their skills and strategies against equally matched opponents.

5) Master Rank Requirement

All players in the lobby need to be Master rank 1400 or up (image via The Pokemon Company)

To participate in draft picks, all ten players in the lobby must have achieved a Master rank of 1400 or higher. Reaching Master rank is a significant achievement in Pokemon Unite, indicating a player has surpassed the initial skill rating of 1200 and demonstrated considerable skill and understanding of the game.

In the Draft Pick, wins and losses impact your rating, adding an extra layer of challenge and progression for top-tier players. This requirement ensures that draft picks are a battleground for the game's elite, where strategic depth and player skill are pushed to their limits.

The introduction of Draft Pick to Pokemon Unite ranked matches marks a pivotal evolution in the game's competitive scene. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or aspiring to reach the top ranks, understanding and mastering the nuances of Draft Pick will be key to dominating the Unite battlefield.

