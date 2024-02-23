When is Miraidon coming to Pokemon Unite?

In an update from Pokemon Unite's official X handle, fans of the strategic team battle game have a new reason to mark their calendars. Miraidon, the futuristic paradox dragon, is set to make its grand entrance into the Aeos Islands on February 27, 2024. This highly anticipated addition will be available across all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS devices, bringing excitement to the Unite community worldwide.

To commemorate Pokemon Day, Pokemon Unite is elevating the celebration by introducing the box legendary of the Violet variant, making the occasion even more spectacular.

When will Miraidon be globally released in Pokemon Unite?

To ensure a synchronized global launch, various release timings for Miraidon have been announced across regions:

US West Coast (Pacific Time): 12:00 AM on February 27, 2024.

12:00 AM on February 27, 2024. US East Coast (Eastern Time): 3:00 AM on February 27, 2024.

3:00 AM on February 27, 2024. London (Greenwich Mean Time): 7:00 AM on February 27, 2024.

7:00 AM on February 27, 2024. Japan (Japan Standard Time): 4:00 PM on February 27, 2024.

All these times correspond to 7:00 AM UTC on the same day, making it a unified global debut for the Electric/Dragon type.

What to expect from Miraidon in Pokemon Unite

Miraidon's entry in the Paldean Pokedex from the Scarlet and Violet games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While specific details about Miraidon's abilities in Pokemon Unite are yet to be fully unveiled, its known high Special Attack (Sp. Atk.) suggests that it could dominate as an Attacker in the game. However, Miraidon's reputation for high Speed doesn't rule out the possibility of it being classified as a Speedster, adding a layer of strategic versatility to team compositions.

Miraidon's addition to the game is not just a nod to the creature's popularity among fans but also an exciting development for players looking to diversify their gameplay strategies. With its futuristic appeal and potential role as either an Attacker or Speedster, Miraidon is poised to electrify the battles and dynamics within the Unite landscape.

As February 27 approaches, the Unite community eagerly awaits the arrival of Miraidon, ready to embrace the new challenges and gameplay mechanics it brings to the field.

