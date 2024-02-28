Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint at Ceruledge movesets

The reveal of Ceruledge for Pokemon Unite was one of the highlights of the Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents, sparking excitement and speculation among fans about the new addition to the roster. Despite the absence of official details regarding this fiery newcomer, a significant leak has surfaced, courtesy of Twitter user ElChicoEevee.

Given the surge of Ceruledge content on Pokemon's social media channels lately, this being has emerged as one of the most anticipated Paldean Pokemon to join Pokemon Unite.

This leak offers an in-depth preview of the Fire/Ghost type's potential moveset, abilities, and fundamental stats, hinting at a character whose arrival could dramatically shake up the game's competitive landscape.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

What are the rumored movesets for Ceruledge in Pokemon Unite?

Expand Tweet

Ceruledge appears to be designed as a formidable All-Rounder with a critical hit rate of 20% and a lifesteal percentage of 10% at max level.

However, it's the Weak Armor ability that catches the eye, increasing move speed by 10% for three seconds with a potential stack up to 20%. The ability to inflict a burn effect that drains 15% of an enemy Pokemon's life upon damaging them adds a layer of strategy and terror for opponents facing off against this Gen 9 creature.

A closer look at the moves

The leaked gameplay showcases a variety of moves that Ceruledge can utilize, including:

Basic Attack & Boosted Attack: Remarkably, these come with a 15% bonus life steal, with the boosted attack also decreasing the skills' cooldown by one second.

Remarkably, these come with a 15% bonus life steal, with the boosted attack also decreasing the skills' cooldown by one second. Tackle: Inflicts damage and boosts attack speed by 30% for three seconds.

Inflicts damage and boosts attack speed by 30% for three seconds. Lava Plume: Inflicts area damage, with affected enemies taking 20% more damage for three seconds.

Inflicts area damage, with affected enemies taking 20% more damage for three seconds. Flame Charge: Grants two charges, delivering damage in a targeted direction and enhancing attack speed by 20% for three seconds.

Grants two charges, delivering damage in a targeted direction and enhancing attack speed by 20% for three seconds. Phantom Force: Inflicts true damage while drastically reducing enemy movement speed by 90% for a brief moment.

Inflicts true damage while drastically reducing enemy movement speed by 90% for a brief moment. Psycho Cut: Launches a directional slash that slows enemies by 30% for two seconds and reduces their defense by 20% for three seconds.

Launches a directional slash that slows enemies by 30% for two seconds and reduces their defense by 20% for three seconds. Bitter Blade: Executes a semicircular slash that deals damage and grants the user 25% life steal (increasing to 40% with the skill's plus upgrade) or provides a small shield when at full health.

The Unite Move and overall impression

Ceruledge's Paldean entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ceruledge's Unite Move involves dashing in a specified direction, stunning Pokemon in its path, and delivering three slashes with 30% reduced damage received. While initial impressions suggest it might seem underwhelming, the actual execution and strategic use in gameplay could tell a different story.

ElChicoEevee's leaked gameplay footage shows this ghostly Fire-type as a dynamic, in-your-face All-Rounder brawler with a penchant for healing and speed. Comparisons are drawn with other Pokemon like Absol and Lucario, suggesting a blend of Speedster and All-Rounder characteristics.

Although the stat and move details could potentially change before its release, Ceruledge's substantial healing capabilities indicate a Pokemon that could be both thrilling to play and challenging to master.

While it's important to remember these leaks and gameplay observations are subject to change before the official release, the excitement surrounding Ceruledge's addition to Pokemon Unite is palpable.

With a unique blend of speed, damage, and survivability, this Pokemon is poised to carve a niche for itself in the Pokemon Unite arena, potentially attracting both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

Miraidon: Best movesets, builds, items, and more || How to get Miraidon || Unite v1.14.1.2 patch notes