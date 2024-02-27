When is Ceruledge coming to Pokemon Unite?

Trainers eagerly awaiting the arrival of Ceruledge in Pokemon Unite can mark their calendars for June 13th, 2024. The official Pokemon Unite X channel, @UniteVids, recently unveiled the highly anticipated release date for this new addition to the game's roster. This dual type Pokemon is the last of three new Pokemon released for Unite, along with Miraidon and Falinks.

A Gen IX Pokemon, Ceruledge is a dual ghost/fire type Pokemon that evolves from Charcadet when exposed to Malicious Armor. It is one of the final evolutions in this line, along with Armarouge.

Ceruledge in Pokemon Unite coming in June 2024

The excitement surrounding this Pokemon's debut began with an official video released on X earlier as part of the Pokemon Day celebrations. The video hinted at three new Pokemon arriving to the title: Miraidon, Falinks, and Ceruledge.

While the release dates for Miraidon and Falinks were revealed in the video, fans were left speculating about when they will see Ceruledge in Pokemon Unite.

A subsequent post on X finally provided clarity. The long-awaited release date for this Pokemon was officially confirmed, bringing joy and relief to trainers worldwide. Ceruledge will be released on 13th July 2024.

This introduction promises to bring fresh strategies and dynamics to the battle arenas of Pokemon Unite. Trainers are eager to leverage Ceruledge's unique abilities and playstyle in their matches.

As June 13th gets closer, trainers should stay tuned for any further news or announcements leading up to Ceruledge's arrival. The countdown until this new Pokemon joins the game continues, and anticipation among fans continues to build.