10 Gen IX Pokemon that should be added next in Pokemon Unite

Gen IX is expected to slowly flood Pokemon Unite's roster. As the title continues to expand its collection of Pokemon from different generations, fans are eagerly anticipating which creatures will make their debut on Aeos Island next. A whole new set of unique and intriguing Pocket Monsters have entered the Pokemon universe, each with distinctive abilities and characteristics.

This article delves into 10 Gen IX Pokemon that should be the next additions in the title. These selections not only include fan favorites but also creatures whose unique abilities and movesets have the potential to introduce fresh tactics and team compositions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 Gen IX licenses that should be introduced in Pokemon Unite

1) Tinkaton

Tinkaton's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a potential All-Rounder or Defender in Pokemon Unite, Tinkaton stands out with its impressive Special Defence and type resistance. These traits could enhance its survivability in Pokemon Unite.

Imagine Tinkaton slamming its hammer to the ground, causing stuns and exerting various forms of crowd control on its adversaries.

2) Skeledirge

Skeledirge's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Gen 9 Fire-type starter has won hearts with its adorable first stage, Fuecoco.

As a Fire/Ghost-type creature, Skeledirge's considerable bulk and Special Attack stats make it a strong candidate for an All-Rounder role. Its signature move, Torch Song, could be particularly formidable, either boosting subsequent moves or providing a permanent stat increase for the duration of the game.

3) Ceruledge

Ceruledge's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ceruledge's striking design, color scheme, and use of blue flames have garnered significant fanfare.

Boasting remarkable attack stats and twin blades reminiscent of Scyther, this creature could excel as an All-Rounder. Its signature move, Bitter Blade, could offer a unique mechanic, restoring a percentage of HP based on the damage dealt.

4) Clodsire

Clodsire's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clodsire could serve as a bulky Defender in Pokemon Unite. It can disrupt battles with continuous movement slows and persistent poison damage.

The creature could also create pools of mud or poison, adding further damage and debuffs to opponents.

5) Palafin

Palafin's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Featuring a unique evolution process, Palafin's inclusion in Pokemon Unite would be intriguing. Its transformation into a powerful form to 'rescue' allies, as described in its Pokedex entry, could be adapted for the game.

Palafin could temporarily switch to its Hero form when an ally's health drops below a certain threshold within its vicinity, opening up new strategic possibilities and team compositions.

6) Annihilape

Annihilape's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With well-rounded stats, Annihilape is a strong contender for an All-Rounder role.

The creature's popularity has captivated fans, and its introduction could add an extra stage to the game with a unique type and formidable team member. Its signature move, Rage Fist, would likely pique the interest of many players.

7) Quaquaval

Quaquaval's Paldean Pokedex entry (image via The Pokemon Company)

Known for its elegance and strength, this Gen 9 Water/Fighting starter could be a perfect Speedster.

Quaquaval's dance-like movements and stylish attacks would be fascinating to see and hard to miss on the battlefield. Its signature move, Aqua Step, could grant continuous speed boosts, potentially shifting the game's meta.

8) Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Gen 9 Pseudo-Legendary would suit a late-game All-Rounder role.

As a Dragon/Ice-type creature, Baxcalibur would pose a formidable threat across the map. Its signature move, Glaive Rush, could add an exciting dynamic to its gameplay on Aeos Island. It would be exciting to see the Pocket Monster dashing through the stadium and being a menace to anyone it encounters.

9) Armarouge

Armarouge's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Armarouge is another fan-favorite Pokemon known for its unique design and armor that doubles as a cannon firing powerful fireballs.

With its impressive Special Attack, Armarouge could be a formidable Attacker, launching fiery cannonballs from a distance and causing area-of-effect damage around its target, like Dragapult.

10) Hydrapple

Hydrapple's Paldean Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Captivating fans with its design, typing, and status as the first third-stage evolution in its evolutionary line from the DLC, Hydrapple is a noteworthy Grass/Dragon-type creature. Its distinctive feature is the multiple serpents housed within its main body, which could be creatively incorporated into Pokemon Unite.

Hydrapple could unleash these extra serpents in attacks against multiple targets, either as a boosted basic attack, a specific skill, or a unique chance-based trigger.

