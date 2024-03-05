Complete guide for Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite

In the dynamic world of Pokemon Unite, Boost Emblems play a pivotal role in enhancing your Pocket Monster's performance on the battlefield. These collectible items not only modify a creature’s stats but also introduce a strategic depth to the game, allowing you to tailor your critter's abilities to your playstyle. They are designed to be used in conjunction with Battle Items and Held Items.

This guide offers an overview of Emblems, detailing their acquisition, usage, and upgrade processes to optimize your Pocket Monster's potential in Pokemon Unite.

What are Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite?

Bulbasaur's Emblem and stats (image via The Pokemon Company)

Boost Emblems are specialized items in Pokemon Unite that, when equipped, provide both positive and negative stat adjustments to your Pokemon. For instance, a Gold Aerodactyl emblem increases your Movement Speed by +35 while reducing your Defense by -5.

Each Emblem comes in three tiers of upgrades: Bronze, Silver, and Gold, with each tier offering progressively higher stat boosts.

In addition to the unique stat enhancement, the color assigned to an Emblem further augments stats, offering additional boosts. Emblems come in various colors, each representing a distinct stat increase, thus broadening the spectrum of customization possibilities.

Color Quantity Stat Boost Green 2 +1% Special Attack 4 +2% Special Attack 6 +4% Special Attack Yellow 3 +4% movement Speed when not engaged in combat 5 +6% movement Speed when not engaged in combat 7 +12% movement Speed when not engaged in combat Red 3 +2% Attack Speed 5 +4% Attack Speed 7 +8% Attack Speed Blue 2 +2% Defense 4 +4% Defense 6 +8% Defense White 2 +1% HP 4 +2% HP 6 +4% HP Black 3 +1% Move Cooldown Reduction 5 +2% Move Cooldown Reduction 7 +4% Move Cooldown Reduction Brown 2 +1% Attack 4 +2% Attack 6 +4% Attack Purple 2 +2% Special Defense 4 +4% Special Defense 6 +8% Special Defense Pink 3 -4% Hindrance Duration 5 -8% Hindrance Duration 7 -16% Hindrance Duration Navy 3 -1% Unite Move Gauge Charge Rate 5 -2% Unite Move Gauge Charge Rate 7 -4% Unite Move Gauge Charge Rate Gray 3 -3% damage received 5 -6% damage received 7 -12% damage received

How to get Emblems in Pokemon Unite

1) Energy Rewards

Energy Rewards in the game (image via The Pokemon Company)

The primary method to obtain Emblems is through the Energy Rewards system. By completing matches, you earn Aeos Energy, which can be exchanged for a random Emblem. Here’s how:

Navigate to the Energy Rewards section in the main menu.

Choose to exchange your Aeos Energy either once or five times under the Boost Emblems tab.

Remember, there's one daily free exchange available, which can be used for either Fashion Items or Emblems.

Emblems are categorized into three grades: Bronze, Silver, and Gold, with drop rates of 88%, 10%, and 2%, respectively. The daily cap for receiving Emblems via Aeos Energy is 30.

2) Pokemon Points

Pokemon Points screen in the game (image via The Pokemon Company)

Another method to acquire Emblems is by accumulating Pokemon Points. Similar to Trainer Rewards, these points can be redeemed for extra Emblems through the Season Points Tab in the Battle Points menu.

How to use Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite

You can equip Emblems from the loadout screen (image via The Pokemon Company)

To equip your Pokemon with Emblems, follow these instructions:

Access the Pokemon Boost Emblems section from the trainer menu. Navigate to the Configure Boost Emblems tab. Click the + icon to add an Emblem. Choose the desired Emblem and select Equip.

One can equip up to 10 Emblems per Custom Loadout, with three free Emblem loadouts provided to each player. Selecting the appropriate combination of Emblems significantly influences the overall build of every license in Pokemon Unite.

Additional loadouts can be purchased with Aeos Coins or Gems. The game also offers a Recommended Loadout option for those seeking guidance on Emblem combinations.

Before entering a battle, you can edit your Emblem loadouts:

In Battle Prep, select Edit in the Pokemon Boost Emblems section. Choose your custom Emblem loadout.

How to upgrade Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite

Emblem upgrade layout (image via The Pokemon Company)

Here's how to upgrade Emblems to enhance their effects:

Navigate to the Pokemon Boost Emblems and access the Emblem Dex tab. Select the Emblem you wish to upgrade and choose the appropriate merge option. Confirm the upgrade.

Upgrading requires three emblems of the same icon and grade, along with 100 Aeos Coins. Remember that upgrading from Bronze to Silver is guaranteed, while Silver to Gold has a 40% success rate.

Emblems introduce a layer of strategic depth to Pokemon Unite, allowing you to customize your Pokemon's abilities to suit your playstyle.

Whether you're strategizing your team's composition or aiming for personal performance enhancement, understanding and utilizing Emblems is key to dominating the Unite Battle arena.

