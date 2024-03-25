5 hidden mechanics in Pokemon Unite every player should know

In the realm of Pokemon Unite, mastering hidden mechanics can take your gameplay to unprecedented heights. This strategic treasure trove offers savvy players a competitive edge, turning the tide of battles and securing victories through deep tactical awareness. By incorporating these tips, players can harness the full potential of their Pokemon. They will be able to outmaneuver opponents and lead their teams to glory with precision and skill.

In this article, we will uncover secrets that enhance your Pokemon Unite experience with strategies that go beyond the basics.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Pokemon Unite hidden mechanics that every player should learn

1) Bonus damage to wild Pokemon

Both basic attacks and skill moves from defenders and supporters do bonus damage to wild creatures (image via The Pokemon Company)

Defenders and Supporters play a pivotal role beyond just assisting teammates and tanking damage. They do 10% more damage to neutral units in Pokemon Unite, which later becomes 20% after level 9. Their enhanced damage to wild Pokemon means they can, and should, take a proactive role in securing objectives like Bunnelby, Altaria, and even the central area's wild Pokemon for faster leveling.

When playing these roles, consider timing your high-damage moves (e.g., Blastoise's Hydro Pump or Eldegoss' Cotton Spore) to last-hit objectives, denying the enemy team the experience and buffs. This strategic advantage can result in an early game lead, setting the pace for the rest of the match.

2) Score Alerts

Score alerts also have a certain color code for quick analysis of the current team's standing (image via The Pokemon Company)

By paying close attention to the score alerts, a team can dynamically adjust their strategy.

It's a close battle!: Point difference - 1 to 20.

Point difference - 1 to 20. We're in the lead!: Point difference - 21-99 ahead of the opponents.

Point difference - 21-99 ahead of the opponents. We have a huge lead!: Point difference - 100+ ahead of the other team.

Point difference - 100+ ahead of the other team. We're struggling to keep up!: Point difference - 21-99 points behind the opponents.

Point difference - 21-99 points behind the opponents. We're really struggling!: Point difference - 100- points lesser to the the opponent's.

These alerts can serve as a signal to adapt your team's approach to scoring, team fighting, and objective control.

3) Score Speeds

Stick together as a team for more efficient and effective scoring (image via The Pokemon Company)

Maximizing score speeds requires a coordinated effort. Utilizing the Goal-Getter item during a team push can significantly reduce the time needed to score, making it harder for enemies to interrupt. Furthermore, positioning matters. Having teammates nearby when scoring not only speeds up the process but also provides protection.

Remember, the Shield after defeating Rayquaza in the late game offers a significant scoring speed boost, often turning the tide of the match. Teams should plan around these moments, securing objectives and then pushing as a unit to capitalize on these scoring opportunities.

4) MultiProc

Cinderace using Pyro Ball in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

The removal of Muscle Band's internal cooldown opens up new possibilities for certain Pokemon. When selecting your Pokemon and item build, consider how multi-hit moves can synergize with items like Muscle Band. Pokemon like Cinderace (with Pyro Ball) or Machamp (with Dynamic Punch) can greatly benefit from this change, allowing them to dish out significant damage quickly.

Experiment with different Pokemon and item combinations in practice matches to understand how multi-proc can enhance your favorite Pokemon's performance in real matches.

5) Hidden Held Item Information

Held Item screen in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Understanding the intricacies of Held Items in Pokemon Unite can significantly impact your Pokemon's effectiveness. For example, choosing items like Assault Vests or Leftovers requires thinking about your playstyle and role within the team. These items, which activate under specific conditions (e.g., out of combat), may not suit aggressive playstyles where you constantly engage in battles.

Instead, they might be more beneficial for Pokemon that engage in hit-and-run tactics or need to survive longer in fights. Additionally, knowing the internal cooldowns of items like Razor Claw or Scope Lens allows for timing your attacks to maximize damage output, making you a more formidable opponent in skirmishes and team fights.

Beyond individual mechanics, the key to excelling in Pokemon Unite lies in communication, adaptation, and understanding the game's flow. Teams that can quickly adapt their strategy based on the current game state, score alerts, and objective control tend to outperform those that stick rigidly to a predetermined plan.

Flexibility, combined with a deep understanding of the game's hidden mechanics, can lead to innovative strategies that catch opponents off guard and secure victories.

As you incorporate these advanced insights and strategies into your gameplay, remember that Pokemon Unite is a team game at its core. Individual skill in Pokemon Unite is essential, but teamwork, communication, and strategic planning ultimately determine the outcome of the match. Keep experimenting, adapting, and learning, and you'll find yourself climbing the ranks in no time.

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.4 patch notes || How to counter EX license Miraidon || Complete guide for Boost Emblems in Pokemon Unite