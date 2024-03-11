How to counter EX license Miraidon in Pokemon Unite?

In the dynamic battlefield of Pokemon Unite, facing an EX license Miraidon poses a unique challenge, demanding adaptability and strategic insight. This Dragon/Electric-type, capable of wielding either Charge Beam or Electro Drift, requires a nuanced approach to counter effectively. This versatility means players must not only select the right Pokemon to confront this electric dragon but also master strategic item usage and possess a sharp sense of timing and positioning.

By understanding its potential tactics, choosing effective Pokemon counters, and utilizing tactical battle items, you can mitigate this EX license’s impact on the game. With a focus on adaptability, teamwork, and strategic planning, overcoming the challenge posed by a skilled Miraidon player is within reach, setting the stage for victory in Pokemon Unite’s ever-evolving arena.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best tips and tricks to counter EX license Miraidon in Pokemon Unite

A charged-up Charge Beam (image via The Pokemon Company)

Miraidon's reliance on linear moves like Electro Drift and Charge Beam makes mobility and quick repositioning paramount. Understanding the trajectory and timing of these moves is essential, allowing for dodges that can transition into counterattacks and turning this Pokemon's aggression into an opportunity for retaliation.

Effective Battle Items in Pokemon Unite can significantly tilt the scales in your favor when countering this legendary Pokemon. There are two efficient items to counter this new EX addition.

Deploying the Shedinja Doll at the right moment can be the difference between life and death. This item provides a brief but critical window of invulnerability, which is ideal for surviving this creature’s burst damage. Eject Button: The Eject Button offers unparalleled mobility, allowing for swift repositioning to either engage Miraidon or dodge its assaults. Mastery of this item can facilitate unexpected plays, granting the agility needed to outmaneuver its linear attacks.

Understanding Miraidon's tactical variability in Pokemon Unite

A charged-up Electro Drift (image via The Pokemon Company)

The Paldean legendary Pokemon's adaptability on the battlefield is primarily determined by its choice between Charge Beam and Electro Drift, each dictating a distinct combat style.

Players opting for Charge Beam will typically engage from the backlines, capitalizing on the move's range to deal sustained damage over time. This strategy allows Miraidon to contribute to team fights while minimizing personal risk. Electro Drift Playstyle: When selecting Electro Drift, this Pokemon shifts towards a more aggressive, speedster-like role, dashing into engagements to deliver quick, impactful strikes before retreating to safety. This hit-and-run tactic makes it a slippery target to pin down.

Best counter picks for EX license Miraidon in Pokemon Unite

Best counters for the new EX entry (image via The Pokemon Company)

Utilizing Brave Bird, Talonflame can strike from a distance or close in for a burst attack with Fly. Its Unite Move, Flame Sweep, can be decisive in directly targeting or displacing Miraidon. Zacian: With Agility, Zacian can rapidly approach any target, utilizing Sacred Sword or Metal Claw for significant damage. This makes Zacian a formidable adversary for any player playing the new EX entry.

Both Bounce and Waterfall allow Gyarados to engage this critter effectively or evade attacks. Dragon Current, its Unite Move, is versatile for initiating or defending, offering both offensive and defensive utility. Meowscarada: Trailblaze and Double Team not only facilitate closing in on any opponent but also enable dodging incoming attacks. Double Team’s illusionary effect can disorient this Pokemon, providing a strategic advantage.

Countering Miraidon in Pokemon Unite hinges on understanding its moveset, choosing the right counter Pokemon, and utilizing effective battle items and repositioning skills.

By adopting these strategies and maintaining situational awareness, you can neutralize the threat posed by this EX Pokemon and secure victory for your team. Remember, teamwork and adaptability are key to overcoming any challenge in the ever-evolving battles of Pokemon Unite.