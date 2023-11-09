Best licenses that can secure Rayquaza in Pokemon Unite

The competitive world of Pokemon Unite revolves around scoring more points than the other team. In tough situations where you can't outscore the opponent, securing Rayquaza, the legendary behemoth, is the ultimate game-changer.

Landing a last hit on this Legendary Pokemon grants the team a green shield that boosts offensive and defensive powers, enhancing score speed as well. Rayquaza's immense buff can shift the tide of battle, but obtaining this prize requires the perfect combination of Pokemon.

In this guide, we'll delve into the most effective licenses to secure Rayquaza in Pokemon Unite and guarantee victory for your team, providing detailed insight into their strengths and capabilities.

Licenses that are best at securing Rayquaza in Pokemon Unite

1) Leafeon

Leafeon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leafeon emerges as a fantastic option for Rayquaza's securing duties. Regardless of whether you opt for a Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade, or Solar Blade build, its burst damage potential is undeniable.

Leafeon's remarkable mobility and damage output enable it to dash in swiftly and secure Rayquaza. This makes it a formidable adversary for the opposing team.

2) Urshifu

Urshifu in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Urshifu boasts Wicked Blow, widely considered one of the game's best securing abilities. With 40% damage reduction and high resistance to damage, it excels at securing objectives such as Rayquaza and the Regis.

Underestimating the potency of Urshifu's securing abilities would be a grave mistake, as it undeniably ranks among the top choices for securing Rayquaza.

3) Lucario

Lucario in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario, often overlooked, is an S-tier secure option and offers an array of moves like Close Combat, Power-Up Punch, and Extreme Speed. Its underrated prowess lies in its ability to secure and steal objectives effectively. Lucario can rapidly deal colossal damage, and its Unite Move ensures it can secure objectives efficiently.

4) Greninja

Greninja in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja stands as a top-tier secure choice due to its proficiency in swiftly dashing in and employing Surf to secure objectives. Even its Unite Move possesses substantial securing potential due to its high AoE damage capabilities.

Greninja may not perform well in the meta, but its agility and damage output make it a formidable threat when it comes to securing Rayquaza.

5) Decidueye

Decidueye in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Decidueye's Spirit Shackle distinguishes itself as one of the best securing abilities in the game. Its unique sniping ability sets it apart from other Pokemon.

You can hide in any of the bushes and charge up a Spirit Shackle, and when timed properly, you can easily secure objectives. Decidueye's security capabilities are on par with some of the best choices in the game.

6) Venusaur

Venusaur in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Venusaur's Solar Beam is another S-tier secure move, particularly when paired with an Energy Amplifier. The combination of its Unite Move and Solar Beam creates exceptional opportunities for securing objectives while maintaining a safe distance from the main battle zone. Venusaur is undoubtedly one of the top secure Pokemon in the game.

7) Duraludon

Duraludon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Duraludon's solid securing abilities make it one of the most impressive options in the game. While it may not be as overpowered in battle as some other choices, its Auto Attacks, Unite Move, and Dragon Pulse combine to create a challenging situation for any opposing team attempting to secure objectives.

8) Zacian

Zacian in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zacian excels at securing Rayquaza with its Sacred Sword, Auto Attacks, and Unite Move. The Intrepid Sword-boosted passive ability positions Zacian as a formidable force when it comes to securing objectives. You can just dash into the Rayquaza pit and assert dominance with your moves.

Its durability also makes a safe dash into the pit make a difference. It's undoubtedly one of the most challenging Pokemon to deal with around Rayquaza.

9) Blaziken

Blaziken in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blaziken stands as a formidable choice for securing Rayquaza thanks to its swift and robust moveset. Its Overheat is nothing short of broken when it comes to objective securing.

The moment you witness a Blaziken charging toward Rayquaza, it's essential to keep the pressure on. It charges up to unleash the devastating Overheat, an ability capable of quickly locking down Rayquaza.

Blaziken also possesses other reliable moves such as Focus Blast and Uppercut, allowing for various strategies to secure objectives. This makes it a premier choice for this crucial task.

10) Mew

Mew in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew emerges as a top-tier secure option, whether you use Solar Beam or Electro Ball, proving incredibly effective at securing objectives. To further ensure your secure, combine your moves with Light Screen, which boosts any damage output that goes through it.

The only advantage Mew has with Solar Beam over Electro Beam is the range that it receives, giving you the option to snipe the last hit on Rayquaza anywhere outside the pit.

Additionally, Mew's Unite Move grants temporary invulnerability, creating opportunities to secure objectives and sowing chaos among the opposing team.

Securing Rayquaza in Pokemon Unite demands the right Pokemon licenses for the task, and more importantly, perfectly timing the right moves. Each of the mentioned critters brings unique skills and abilities to the table. Selecting the one that aligns with your playstyle can be the difference-maker in securing this Legendary diety and your quest for victory.