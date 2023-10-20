Pokemon Unite is well-known for offering the community a diverse, unpredictable, and exciting gaming experience. In the MOBA world of the franchise, having the perfect team composition can make the difference between victory and defeat. Blaziken, with its recent buffs, is now more formidable than ever. To fully utilize the creature's potential, a team must have members who complement its strengths and cover its limitations.

In this article, we will look into the best team for Blaziken in Pokemon Unite, a well-balanced squad where each member plays a significant role.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Pokemon Unite best team for Blaziken

1) Blaziken

Suggested items for Blaziken in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blaziken, the Fire/Fighting Hoenn starter, is now a force to be reckoned with as a result of recent stat boosts. Its general Defense and Special Defense numbers have been buffed, and its basic attack speed has been increased when in punch style. Furthermore, both of Blaziken's Unite Moves have received significant reductions in cooldown times and enhancements to their effects.

The Spinning Flame Kick now grants a 30% boost in attack, while the Spinning Flame Fist provides a 20% increase in movement speed. Blaziken's versatility and potential damage output makes it a central piece of this team.

2) Blastoise/Greedent

Best Defenders for Blaziken's team in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Every successful team needs an effective defender to tank incoming damage, crowd control and create space for offensive Pokemon. Blastoise, with its stun and game-changing Unite Move, fits in this team perfectly. The Hydro Typhoon Unite Move has the ability to turn the tide of battle or secure Rayquaza, making it a crucial asset to the squad.

Greedent, on the other hand, Greedent, with its constant stuns and healing capabilities, acts as an annoying tank, making it difficult for opponents to gain the upper hand.

3) Comfey/Blissey

Best Supports for Blaziken's team in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The sustainability of a squad is heavily reliant on their healers, especially the tank. Comfey's unique ability to attach with a teammate and disappear from the battlefield allows it to support allies while remaining invulnerable.

Despite being nerfed, Blissey still remains a valuable support candidate. This Pokemon's ability to consistently supply heals and benefits, combined with its bulk, make it a strong ally in sustaining the team

4) Sylveon/Mew

Best Attackers for Blaziken's team in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To boost Blaziken's damage output, a long-range offensive character is necessary. Sylveon and Mew fulfill this role admirably. Sylveon boasts incredible area damage potential with Hyper Voice and Calm Mind, while moves like Draining Kiss and Mystical Fire help it stay alive longer.

Mew, with its recent buffs offering a Light Screen and Solar Beam combo, along with lowered cooldowns, allows the creature to make a significant impact from a distance.

5) Zacian/Mewtwo X

Best All-Rounders for Blaziken's team in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A well-rounded team needs a balanced presence that delivers great amount of damage but can also soak up damage, allowing the team's attackers to thrive. Zacian and Mewtwo X are exceptional choices in this regard.

Both are dominant forces to be reckoned with. Zacian is known for its durability and disruptive abilities, while Mewtwo X can provide a balance of offense and defense.