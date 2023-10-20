Best team for Mew in Pokemon Unite

The ever-evolving world of Pokemon Unite keeps trainers on their toes as they strive to assemble the most formidable teams possible. With the latest update, one standout critter has risen to the occasion, Mew. The surprising part is that the community was not given any hint of this mythical creature's buff.

In this article, we'll guide you through the best team composition to maximize Mew's potential in Pokemon Unite's battles. This balanced team will comprise key roles that synergize perfectly, ensuring a victorious path on the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Mew's best team for Pokemon Unite

1) Mew

Best Mew held items (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew is the star of this team composition, having received a significant buff in the latest Pokemon Unite patch. Its stats have improved, and several moves have been enhanced. To make the most of its potential, consider using six green and seven black emblems. For held items, Wise Glass, Choice Specs, and Slick Spoon are recommended.

Notable Buffs:

Mew now heals itself with HP equal to 12.5% of the damage dealt by Special Attack move from Level 9 onwards.

Mew's boosted basic attack base damage is increased by 10%.

Damage increase for boosted attacks has been adjusted from 5% to 4% travel distance.

Solar Beam:

Cooldown reduced from 10.5 seconds to 9 sec.

Solar Beam Plus now also has a 9 second cooldown.

Cooldown reduction is now 0.5 sec per Pokemon hit.

Light Screen:

Cooldown reduced from 10 sec to 9 sec.

2) Blastoise/Greedent

Suggested Defenders for Mew's team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Every successful team needs sturdy defenders who can absorb damage and create space for their teammates. In this case, Blastoise and Greedent in play vital roles in supporting Mew in Pokemon Unite.

Blastoise brings excellent crowd control and a game-changing Unite Move to the team. Its abilities help Mew thrive by keeping opponents at bay.

Greedent, on the other hand, is the tank that never stops. With constant stuns and healing abilities, it is the perfect choice to protect Mew and ensure its continued impact on the battlefield.

3) Comfey/Blissy

Suggested Supports for Mew's team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Healers are essential to extend the survivability of your team, especially for tanks like Blastoise and Greedent. Comfey and Blissy bring different healing strategies to the table in Pokemon Unite.

Comfey has the unique ability to bind with a teammate, making sure that it doesn't become a target for foes. It provides constant healing, ensuring that your allies stay in the fight.

Blissy, despite some nerfs in the latest patch, remains a top-tier healer. Its constant healing and buffs, coupled with its impressive bulk, make it an invaluable asset to the team.

4) Blaziken/Lucario

Suggested All-Rounders for Mew's team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mew is not alone in its quest to deal damage. Blaziken and Lucario are the ideal offensive brawlers to complement Mew's abilities in Pokemon Unite.

Lucario has always been a top pick among All-Rounders, and its prowess remains undisputed. The right choice of held items and moves makes it an offensive force to be reckoned with.

Blaziken recently received a buff in the latest update, which enhances its viability in Pokemon Unite's combat. Its improved abilities make it a prime candidate to join this team, providing extra offensive firepower.

5) Zacian/Mewtwo X

Other suggested All-Rounders for Mew's team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A balanced team needs a defensive backbone, and Zacian and Mewtwo X are the dominant forces that throw powerful blows. They also help soak up incoming damage and protect the team, while Mew and the defenders do their work.

Both Zacian and Mewtwo X offer impressive defensive capabilities in Pokemon Unite, and can hold their ground in crucial battles. Both offer great damage, durability, and crucial stuns and debuffs.