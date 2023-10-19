Pokemon Unite has added the Ghost/Fairy type Mimikyu to the diverse roster of Pokemon licenses you can choose from. It is classified as a Melee All-Rounder that lands Physical Attacks on opponents. The fast-paced multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title has taken the gaming world by storm, offering a unique twist to the traditional Pokemon experience. The introduction of the Alolan fan favorite is expected to broaden gameplay versatility and player count.

In this article, we will explain how to get Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite.

Getting Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite

Find Unite Battle Committee in the Shop (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get the Fairy/Ghost type Mimikyu, visit the in-game Shop. From the main screen of Pokemon Unite, click on the "Shop" icon from the list of icons on the right of the screen.

Once you've entered the Shop, look for the "Unite Battle Committee" section. This is where you'll find all the information and options related to Pokemon licenses. Click on it to proceed.

Find Mimikyu in Unite Battle Committee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Within the 'Unite Battle Committee' section, you should spot Mimikyu first among the available Pokemon licenses. If, for some reason, you can't immediately find it, choose the "All-rounders" category from the selectable options on top, where Mimikyu will be placed.

How much does Mimikyu cost in Pokemon Unite?

Mimikyu can't be owned for free, so here's what you need to know about its pricing.

Mimikyu is available for 575 Aeos Gems (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, Mimikyu costs 575 Aeos Gems. These gems are a premium in-game currency that must be purchased with real money.

If you're looking for a more cost-effective approach, after seven days of being available, Mimikyu will also be accessible for 14,000 Aeos Coins. Aeos Coins can be earned by participating in matches and completing daily and weekly challenges. This is a more tedious method, but you won't have to spend any real money.

Pokemon Unite offers enticing costumes for Mimikyu

Mimikyu's costume is available for 1,050 Aeos Gems (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As an added bonus, Pokemon Unite is currently offering a special event costume for Mimikyu, which is priced at 1,050 Aeos Gems. This costume adds a unique aesthetic touch to your Mimikyu, making it stand out even more.

For the thrifty shopper, there's a discounted offer available that allows you to purchase both the Mimikyu license and its special event costume together for 1,381 Aeos Gems instead of the regular price of 1,625. This bundle deal provides a cost-effective way to acquire both the character and the exclusive costume in one go.

Mimikyu's unique playstyle and abilities make it a valuable addition to any team, and with this guide, you're all set to add this elusive and charming Pokemon to your roster in the new Pokemon Unite update. Whether you choose to purchase it with Aeos Gems or earn it with Aeos Coins, it's worth the effort to get Mimikyu and enjoy its in-game antics.