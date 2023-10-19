Pokemon Unite v1.12.1.4 patch notes: Halloween Battle Map update, festive event, Mewtwo Y nerfs, gameplay tweaks, and more

With the festive season beginning across the world, Pokemon Unite has received another patch update for trainers to enjoy. v1.12.1.4 marks the beginning of the Halloween event, the Battle Map tweak with the unlocking of Halloween in Mer Stadium, license changes, and more. Updates like these ensure that Pokemon Unite remains as fresh and enjoyable as possible.

The biggest license adjustment in the latest patch is to Mewtwo Y, whose Future Sight and Recover have been nerfed. Urshifu and Lapras also see their abilities nerfed.

A popular Pocket Monster in Pokemon Unite has finally received its dues in v1.12.1.4, with Blaziken's stats, moves, and Unite Move being buffed.

Pokemon Unite v1.12.1.4 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the latest Pokemon Unite update are as follows:

Update details

Battle Map: Halloween in Mer Stadium unlocks again on 2023-10-19!

Halloween Event: During the event, you can complete Halloween missions and Halloween challenges to collect Halloween coins and exchange them for rewards from the Halloween capsule dispenser.

Participate in the event to exchange for rewards!

The display of HP gauges for wild Pokémon has been adjusted.

Shop Updates

Event Updates

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

If the game has not been updated on your device, please restart it to apply this update.

While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

Changes have been made to some Pokemon and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Adjustment details:

Mewtwo (Y)

Future Sight and Recover have been nerfed. Mewtwo (Y)’s stats have also been reduced.

Stats

Critical-hit rate: 5% (Lv. 5-8), 10% (Lv. 9-15) → 0% (Lv. 5-15)

Sp. Atk: 150–900 → 150–810 (Lv. 1–15)

Future Sight

Increase to damage dealt while effect is active: 20% → 10%

Future Sight+

Increase to damage dealt while effect is active: 30% → 15%

Recover

Shield amount: decreased by 25%

Movement speed increase: 20% → 10%

Mega gauge increase: decreased by 50%

Blaziken

Blaziken’s stats, moves, and Unite Move have been buffed.

Stats

Defense: 60–460 → 80–460 (Lv. 1–15)

Sp. Def: 50–350 → 60–350 (Lv. 1–15)

Basic Attack

Basic attack speed increase when in punch style: 30% → 40%

Unite Move: Spinning Flame Fist

Cooldown: 6 sec. → 5 sec.

Movement speed increase: 10% → 20%

Unite Move: Spinning Flame Kick

Cooldown: 6 sec. → 5 sec.

Attack increase: 20% → 30%

Urshifu

Urshifu’s stats and Surging Strikes have been nerfed.

Stats

Defense: 80–480 → 80–430 (Lv. 1–15)

Surging Strikes

Damage: reduced by 10–-17% (Lv. 5–15)

HP recovery from boosted attack: 3% of max HP → 2% of max HP

Lapras

Lapras’ Shell Armor Ability and the HP recovery from its basic attacks have been nerfed. Perish Song has also been nerfed.

Ability: Shell Armor

Damage reduction: 25% → 20%

Basic Attack

HP recovery from boosted attack: 3% of max HP → 2% of max HP

Perish Song

Damage: reduced by 20%

Absol

Absol’s stats, Sucker Punch, and its Unite Move, Midnight Slash, have been buffed.

Stats

Attack: 140–610 → 140–670

Sucker Punch

Cooldown: 6 sec. → 5 sec.

Unite Move: Midnight Slash

Gauge needed: reduced by 25%

Decidueye

Decidueye’s stats, and its Unite Move, Nock Nock, have been buffed.

Stats

Defense: 60–250 → 80–250

Sp. Def: 50–150 → 60–150

Unite Move: Nock Nock

Gauge needed: reduced by about 26%

Blissey

Helping Hand, Safeguard, and Blissey’s Unite Move, Bliss Assistance, have been nerfed.

Helping Hand

Basic attack speed increase: 35% → 25%

Movement speed increase: 35% → 25%

Safeguard

Shield amount: decreased by 10–-15% (Lv. 5–-15)

Unite Move: Bliss Assistance

Shield amount: decreased by 20%

Leafeon

Leafeon’s Unite Move, Emerald Two-Step, has been nerfed.

Unite Move: Emerald Two-Step

Damage: reduced by 10%

Energy needed: increased by about 13%

Mew

Mew’s Basic attacks and moves have been adjusted.

Stats

From Lv. 9 onward, now recovers HP equal to 12.5% of damage dealt with Sp. Atk

Basic Attack

Boosted basic attack base damage: increased by 10%

Damage increase each time the ball of energy flies a set distance: 5% → 4%

Solar Beam

Cooldown: 10.5 sec. → 9 sec.

Solar Beam+

Cooldown: 10.5 sec. → 9 sec.

Cooldown reduction when the move hits: 0.7 sec./Pokémon hit → 0.5 sec./Pokémon hit

Light Screen

Cooldown: 10 sec. → 9 sec.

Snorlax

Snorlax’s Flail and its Unite Move, Power Nap, have been buffed.

Flail

Movement speed increase: 70% (14% decrease every 0.4 sec.) → 70% (10% decrease every 0.5 sec.)

Unite Move: Power Nap

HP recovered: increased by about 20%

Energy needed: decreased by 20%

Cramorant

Dive

Fixed a bug where additional damage was not dealt by the boosted basic attack after Dive was used.

Fixed a bug that caused launched Arrokuda to continue to flop around for longer than expected.

Talonflame

Flame Charge+

Fixed a bug that prevented Talonflame from being able to go through thin walls.

For those interested, our Pokemon Unite tier list should help them have an easier time in-game.