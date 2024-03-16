List of all wild spawns in Pokemon Unite

In the fast-paced and strategic world of Pokemon Unite, mastering the map and understanding the spawn patterns of wild creatures can be the difference between victory and defeat. Each map, exclusive to the game's various modes, is populated with a variety of wild Pocket Monsters that appear at fixed locations and at specific times throughout a match.

These wild critters are not just obstacles or minor nuisances; they are crucial sources of Aeos Points and experience points (EXP) in Pokemon Unite, offering players the opportunity to gain an edge over their opponents.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive list of all wild spawns across every map in Pokemon Unite, offering players the knowledge they need to strategize and succeed.

Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Theia Sky Ruins

Rayquaza is the strongest and the most important wild spawn of Theia Sky Ruins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Theia Sky Ruins serves as the battleground for both Pokemon Unite 5v5 Ranked and Standard Battles. It has become the primary map in the game, taking over from Remoat Stadium.

Here is the list of spawns and when they appear on this map:

Swablu and Altaria: Spawn at 8:50, 7:20, 5:50, 4:20, 2:50, and 1:20 in both Top and Bottom Lanes, and at 8:00 in the Jungle, respawning every 90 seconds

Spawn at 8:50, 7:20, 5:50, 4:20, 2:50, and 1:20 in both Top and Bottom Lanes, and at 8:00 in the Jungle, respawning every 90 seconds Baltoy: Appears at 9:45, 9:40, 9:00, and 8:40, with spawns every minute after the last appearance

Appears at 9:45, 9:40, 9:00, and 8:40, with spawns every minute after the last appearance Bunnelby: They are present at the start of the match and reappear at 9:40, continuing to spawn every minute

They are present at the start of the match and reappear at 9:40, continuing to spawn every minute Indeedee: Shows up at 9:45, 9:40, and 9:15, with a minute interval between spawns.

Shows up at 9:45, 9:40, and 9:15, with a minute interval between spawns. Xatu: Is available from the start

Is available from the start Accelgor: First appears at 9:40 and then every minute

First appears at 9:40 and then every minute Escavalier: First appears at 9:40 and then every minute

First appears at 9:40 and then every minute Claydol: Arrives at 2:00, also with a minute respawn rate

Arrives at 2:00, also with a minute respawn rate Diggersby: Is only available at 2:00

Is only available at 2:00 Regice, Regieleki, Regirock, and Registeel (The Bosses): They make their entrance at 7:00, with a three-minute respawn cycle. Regieleki consistently appears in the Top Lane, with one of the others randomly showing up in the Bottom Lane.

They make their entrance at 7:00, with a three-minute respawn cycle. Regieleki consistently appears in the Top Lane, with one of the others randomly showing up in the Bottom Lane. Rayquaza (The Final Boss): Makes a singular appearance at the 2:00 mark

Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Auroma Park

Regigigas is the final spawn of Auroma Park (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Auroma Park is one of the selectable maps for the Quick Battle mode in Pokemon Unite, where trainers face off in 3v3 battle. True to the fast-paced nature of Quick Battles, each match is succinctly capped at five minutes.

The Pokemon that spawn on this map include:

Abra: Appears right at the game's start

Appears right at the game's start Araquanid: Also emerges at the beginning, reappearing every 35 seconds

Also emerges at the beginning, reappearing every 35 seconds Dewpider: Only spawns upon attacking Araquanid

Only spawns upon attacking Araquanid Ledyba: Spawns at the start of the game as well, with a respawn interval of 40 seconds

Spawns at the start of the game as well, with a respawn interval of 40 seconds Sunkern : Debut at the start of the game as well, with a respawn interval of 40 seconds

: Debut at the start of the game as well, with a respawn interval of 40 seconds Venomoth: Is available from the start, returning every minute

Is available from the start, returning every minute Ledian: Also joins the fray at 1:00, with a 40-second respawn time

Also joins the fray at 1:00, with a 40-second respawn time Sunflora: Joins the fray at 1:00, with a 40-second respawn time

Joins the fray at 1:00, with a 40-second respawn time Regigigas (The Boss): Makes its entrance at 3:00, respawning every two minutes

Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Shivre City

Avalugg is the Boss wild spawn of Shivre City (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Shivre City, unique to Quick Battle mode in Pokemon Unite, each team has two indestructible Goal Zones. Matches in this mode feature 4v4 and last just five minutes.

The Pokemon appearing on this map include:

Alolan Meowth: Appears at the game's start and respawns every 45 seconds

Appears at the game's start and respawns every 45 seconds Electrode: First shows up at 4:35 and follows the same 45-second respawn pattern

First shows up at 4:35 and follows the same 45-second respawn pattern Snom: Emerges in the window from 4:40 to 4:45, also with a 45-second respawn rate

Emerges in the window from 4:40 to 4:45, also with a 45-second respawn rate Alolan Persian: Make its debut at 1:00, each having a 45-second respawn timer

Make its debut at 1:00, each having a 45-second respawn timer Frosmoth: Makes its debut at 1:00, each having a 45-second respawn timer

Makes its debut at 1:00, each having a 45-second respawn timer Avalugg (The Boss): Enters the scene at 4:00, with a respawn interval of 1:30

Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Remoat Stadium

Zapdos is the final boss of Remoat Stadium (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In its first anniversary celebration, Pokemon Unite made Theia Sky Ruins the main map for Standard and Ranked Battles, demoting Remoat Stadium to an optional choice for Standard Battles only. This change offers a mix of new and nostalgic 5v5 gameplay experiences.

Here is a list of wild Pokemon spawns here:

Aipom: Appears at 9:45 and respawns every minute

Appears at 9:45 and respawns every minute Audino: E merges at 9:40, with a minute-long respawn interval

merges at 9:40, with a minute-long respawn interval Combee: First shows up at 8:45, returning every minute

First shows up at 8:45, returning every minute Corpish: Spawns at 8:45 with a 1:00 respawn timer

Spawns at 8:45 with a 1:00 respawn timer Lillipup: Is present from the game's start

Is present from the game's start Vespiquen: Makes its initial appearance at 8:50 and then respawns at specific intervals: 7:20, 5:50, 4:20, 2:50, and 1:20

Makes its initial appearance at 8:50 and then respawns at specific intervals: 7:20, 5:50, 4:20, 2:50, and 1:20 Bouffalant: Starts appearing at 9:45, with constant respawns every minute

Starts appearing at 9:45, with constant respawns every minute Ludicolo: Starts appearing at 9:45, with subsequent respawns every minute

Starts appearing at 9:45, with subsequent respawns every minute Ambipom: First seen at 2:00, with a respawn time of one minute

First seen at 2:00, with a respawn time of one minute Crawdaunt: Also first seen at 2:00, with a respawn time of one minute

Also first seen at 2:00, with a respawn time of one minute Herdier: Appears at 2:00

Appears at 2:00 Drednaw and Rotom (Boss): Debut at 7:00 and come back every two minutes

Debut at 7:00 and come back every two minutes Zapdos (The Final Boss): Is available from 2:00

Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Mer Stadium

Mer Stadium is a quicker version of the Remoat Stadium (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mer Stadium features a more compact version of the Remoat Stadium, hosting the same variety of wild Pokemon. This arena is tailored for 4v4 Quick Battles, with each match lasting just five minutes in line with the Quick Match format.

Here are the wild spawns you'll encounter on this map:

Aipom: Appears at the start of the game and reappears every minute

Appears at the start of the game and reappears every minute Audino: First shows up at 4:32 and has a one-minute respawn rate

First shows up at 4:32 and has a one-minute respawn rate Corpish: Makes its initial appearance at 4:30, returning every 30 seconds

Makes its initial appearance at 4:30, returning every 30 seconds Bouffalant: Start spawning at 4:35, with each of them reappearing at one-minute intervals

Start spawning at 4:35, with each of them reappearing at one-minute intervals Ludicolo: Also start spawning at 4:35, with them reappearing at one-minute intervals

Also start spawning at 4:35, with them reappearing at one-minute intervals Ambipom: First seen at 1:00, with a respawn time of one minute

First seen at 1:00, with a respawn time of one minute Crawdaunt: Also first seen at 1:00, with a respawn time of 30 seconds

Also first seen at 1:00, with a respawn time of 30 seconds Zapdos (The Final Boss): Emerges at the 1:00 mark

Mastering Pokemon Unite's arenas goes beyond combat and teamwork; it involves a thorough grasp of the wild critters across each map. Understanding the spawns, from Boss Pokemon to the crucial Final Boss, enables strategic plays that can turn the tide of a game.

Whether you're collecting Aeos Points and EXP or coordinating for a final boss fight, knowledge of wild Pokemon spawns is essential. This guide arms you with the insights needed to leverage wild spawns for victory in Pokemon Unite.

