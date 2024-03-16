List of all wild spawns in Pokemon Unite

In the fast-paced and strategic world of Pokemon Unite, mastering the map and understanding the spawn patterns of wild creatures can be the difference between victory and defeat. Each map, exclusive to the game's various modes, is populated with a variety of wild Pocket Monsters that appear at fixed locations and at specific times throughout a match.
These wild critters are not just obstacles or minor nuisances; they are crucial sources of Aeos Points and experience points (EXP) in Pokemon Unite, offering players the opportunity to gain an edge over their opponents.
This article aims to provide a comprehensive list of all wild spawns across every map in Pokemon Unite, offering players the knowledge they need to strategize and succeed.
Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Theia Sky Ruins
Theia Sky Ruins serves as the battleground for both Pokemon Unite 5v5 Ranked and Standard Battles. It has become the primary map in the game, taking over from Remoat Stadium.
Here is the list of spawns and when they appear on this map:
- Swablu and Altaria: Spawn at 8:50, 7:20, 5:50, 4:20, 2:50, and 1:20 in both Top and Bottom Lanes, and at 8:00 in the Jungle, respawning every 90 seconds
- Baltoy: Appears at 9:45, 9:40, 9:00, and 8:40, with spawns every minute after the last appearance
- Bunnelby: They are present at the start of the match and reappear at 9:40, continuing to spawn every minute
- Indeedee: Shows up at 9:45, 9:40, and 9:15, with a minute interval between spawns.
- Xatu: Is available from the start
- Accelgor: First appears at 9:40 and then every minute
- Escavalier: First appears at 9:40 and then every minute
- Claydol: Arrives at 2:00, also with a minute respawn rate
- Diggersby: Is only available at 2:00
- Regice, Regieleki, Regirock, and Registeel (The Bosses): They make their entrance at 7:00, with a three-minute respawn cycle. Regieleki consistently appears in the Top Lane, with one of the others randomly showing up in the Bottom Lane.
- Rayquaza (The Final Boss): Makes a singular appearance at the 2:00 mark
Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Auroma Park
Auroma Park is one of the selectable maps for the Quick Battle mode in Pokemon Unite, where trainers face off in 3v3 battle. True to the fast-paced nature of Quick Battles, each match is succinctly capped at five minutes.
The Pokemon that spawn on this map include:
- Abra: Appears right at the game's start
- Araquanid: Also emerges at the beginning, reappearing every 35 seconds
- Dewpider: Only spawns upon attacking Araquanid
- Ledyba: Spawns at the start of the game as well, with a respawn interval of 40 seconds
- Sunkern: Debut at the start of the game as well, with a respawn interval of 40 seconds
- Venomoth: Is available from the start, returning every minute
- Ledian: Also joins the fray at 1:00, with a 40-second respawn time
- Sunflora: Joins the fray at 1:00, with a 40-second respawn time
- Regigigas (The Boss): Makes its entrance at 3:00, respawning every two minutes
Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Shivre City
In Shivre City, unique to Quick Battle mode in Pokemon Unite, each team has two indestructible Goal Zones. Matches in this mode feature 4v4 and last just five minutes.
The Pokemon appearing on this map include:
- Alolan Meowth: Appears at the game's start and respawns every 45 seconds
- Electrode: First shows up at 4:35 and follows the same 45-second respawn pattern
- Snom: Emerges in the window from 4:40 to 4:45, also with a 45-second respawn rate
- Alolan Persian: Make its debut at 1:00, each having a 45-second respawn timer
- Frosmoth: Makes its debut at 1:00, each having a 45-second respawn timer
- Avalugg (The Boss): Enters the scene at 4:00, with a respawn interval of 1:30
Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Remoat Stadium
In its first anniversary celebration, Pokemon Unite made Theia Sky Ruins the main map for Standard and Ranked Battles, demoting Remoat Stadium to an optional choice for Standard Battles only. This change offers a mix of new and nostalgic 5v5 gameplay experiences.
Here is a list of wild Pokemon spawns here:
- Aipom: Appears at 9:45 and respawns every minute
- Audino: Emerges at 9:40, with a minute-long respawn interval
- Combee: First shows up at 8:45, returning every minute
- Corpish: Spawns at 8:45 with a 1:00 respawn timer
- Lillipup: Is present from the game's start
- Vespiquen: Makes its initial appearance at 8:50 and then respawns at specific intervals: 7:20, 5:50, 4:20, 2:50, and 1:20
- Bouffalant: Starts appearing at 9:45, with constant respawns every minute
- Ludicolo: Starts appearing at 9:45, with subsequent respawns every minute
- Ambipom: First seen at 2:00, with a respawn time of one minute
- Crawdaunt: Also first seen at 2:00, with a respawn time of one minute
- Herdier: Appears at 2:00
- Drednaw and Rotom (Boss): Debut at 7:00 and come back every two minutes
- Zapdos (The Final Boss): Is available from 2:00
Pokemon Unite: List of all wild spawns in the Mer Stadium
Mer Stadium features a more compact version of the Remoat Stadium, hosting the same variety of wild Pokemon. This arena is tailored for 4v4 Quick Battles, with each match lasting just five minutes in line with the Quick Match format.
Here are the wild spawns you'll encounter on this map:
- Aipom: Appears at the start of the game and reappears every minute
- Audino: First shows up at 4:32 and has a one-minute respawn rate
- Corpish: Makes its initial appearance at 4:30, returning every 30 seconds
- Bouffalant: Start spawning at 4:35, with each of them reappearing at one-minute intervals
- Ludicolo: Also start spawning at 4:35, with them reappearing at one-minute intervals
- Ambipom: First seen at 1:00, with a respawn time of one minute
- Crawdaunt: Also first seen at 1:00, with a respawn time of 30 seconds
- Zapdos (The Final Boss): Emerges at the 1:00 mark
Mastering Pokemon Unite's arenas goes beyond combat and teamwork; it involves a thorough grasp of the wild critters across each map. Understanding the spawns, from Boss Pokemon to the crucial Final Boss, enables strategic plays that can turn the tide of a game.
Whether you're collecting Aeos Points and EXP or coordinating for a final boss fight, knowledge of wild Pokemon spawns is essential. This guide arms you with the insights needed to leverage wild spawns for victory in Pokemon Unite.
If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:
Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.4 patch notes || How to counter EX license Miraidon || Complete guide for Boost Emblems || Held Item tier list for March 2024 || Battle Item tier list for March 2024 || How to EXP farm to level up fast || Solo Queue licenses tier list