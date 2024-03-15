How to EXP farm to level up fast in Pokemon Unite?

In Pokemon Unite, mastering the art of leveling up quickly is a game-changer. This strategic endeavor not only empowers your Pokemon with formidable moves and stats boosts but also places your team on the fast track to victory. Achieving higher levels before your opponents can significantly tilt the battle in your favor, making efficient EXP farming essential.

Here's an in-depth guide on optimizing your EXP gains for rapid leveling, ensuring you dominate the Pokemon Unite battles with superior license, strength, and tactics.

How to Farm EXP to level up faster in Pokemon Unite?

Every last hit is essential to leveling up fast (image via The Pokemon Company)

Secure last hits: Ensure you deal the final blow to Wild Pokemon when farming with allies, as it grants you more EXP than shared defeats.

Use your skills: Employ your moves or quick combos to defeat Wild Pokemon rapidly, allowing you to move to the next target and accumulate EXP faster.

Hunt opponents: Actively seek out and defeat opponents across the map, especially if you're a mid-laner or a Speedster. Targeting opponents strategically can provide significant EXP boosts and tilt the game in your favor.

Understanding the mechanics of leveling up in Pokemon Unite

Be aggressive yet strategic about your approach to objectives (image via The Pokemon Company)

Defeat Wild Pokemon: Wild Pokemon scattered across the map are your primary source of EXP. Keep an eye on the minimap for their spawn points, indicated by small dots, and plan your route to take them down systematically.

Stay Near Allies: Sticking close to teammates can yield additional EXP when they defeat Wild Pokemon, and vice versa. This strategy not only increases your EXP gains but also enhances your team's survivability by sticking together.

Defeat Opposing Pokemon: Engaging and defeating enemy Pokemon is another effective way to gain EXP, especially if the opponent's level is higher than yours. These encounters are risky but rewarding, so it is recommended to go in these fights with critters that do great in Pokemon Unite Solo Queues or add value in team fights.

Score Points: Scoring points in enemy goal zones grants EXP. The amount of EXP increases with the points scored, making it a valuable tactic for leveling up.

Passive EXP Gain: Pokemon gain EXP passively over time, even without engaging in battles. This is particularly useful for catching up if you're under-leveled, although active engagement provides much higher EXP gains.

Best Pokemon Unite Lane strategies to Level Up fast

Top and Bottom Lane Farming

Focus on gaining the maximum amount of last hits in your lane (image via The Pokemon Company)

Start with Bunnelby camps at the base exit and near your goal zones, followed by those close to your goal zones.

Clear the two Baltoys; one between your and the opponent's tier-one goal zone and the other behind your own goal zone.

Take down the single Indeedee that spawns next to your tier-one zone.

Conquer the central Altaria and Swablu camp for a significant EXP boost before your opponents do.

Use your skills to sneak in some last hits while the opponents farm off their neutral creeps.

If your tier one zone breaks, farm off the Indeedees that spawn alongside your lane path. They provide substantial EXP to catch up in case your laning phase goes bad.

Jungle Farming

Your aim is to take all mid-lane spawns and help out lanes with the received buffs and level advantage (image via The Pokemon Company)

Quickly defeat Xatu, then target Escavalier and Accelgor for their buffs.

Clear the Baltoy camps near the base wall, assist in securing the Altaria and Swablu camp in either lanes, and repeat the cycle for maximum efficiency.

When you go to either the top or bottom lane to farm Altaria and Swablu, assist your team in securing a kill or two opponents in that particular lane. This ensures the upper advantage over them.

Why is Leveling Up crucial in Pokemon Unite?

Unlocks powerful moves: Leveling up provides access to stronger moves and the game-changing Unite Move.

Leveling up provides access to stronger moves and the game-changing Unite Move. Raises your Pokemon's stats: Higher levels mean increased stats, making your Pokemon more formidable in battles.

Higher levels mean increased stats, making your Pokemon more formidable in battles. Gain overall advantage: A higher level equates to a significant damage advantage over opponents, facilitating easier wins and objective dominance.

Implementing these strategies efficiently will ensure rapid leveling up in Pokemon Unite, enabling you to outpace your opponents in strength and skill. Remember, teamwork and strategic planning are key to success in this team-based battle arena game.

