Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.4 patch notes: Miraidon and Inteleon nerfed, while Scizor and Charizard buffed

The latest patch update, version 1.14.1.4, for Pokemon Unite brings essential balance changes, enhancing the gameplay and strategic variety on Aeos Island. Aimed at maintaining a balanced and competitive environment, this update introduces adjustments to refine gameplay dynamics and ensure fairness. It features a balanced mix of nerfs and buffs targeting several key Pokemon, correcting overpowered abilities, and boosting underperforming characters to align with the game's strategic complexity.

From Glaceon's icy prowess to Charizard's fiery onslaught, these patch adjustments are poised to transform the competitive landscape, encouraging diverse team compositions and fresh strategies. In this article, we will explore these changes in detail and their potential effects on the game's future.

Nerfed licenses in latest Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.4 patch notes

1) Glaceon

Ice Shard : Basic attack speed increase adjusted from 75% to 60%.

: Basic attack speed increase adjusted from 75% to 60%. Icicle Spear+: Damage based on HP per spear reduced from 1% to 0.5%.

At level 6, the rapid stacking from Ice Shard made Icicle Spear and Icy Wind overly strong. To address this, Ice Shard's attack speed buff has been reduced, slowing crystal accumulation. Furthermore, Icicle Spear+'s HP-based damage has been nerfed to mitigate its impact on defense-type Pokemon.

2) Umbreon

Snarl : Attack and Sp. Atk reduction ratio decreased by 25%.

: Attack and Sp. Atk reduction ratio decreased by 25%. Mean Look: Range reduced from 5m to 4m, and cooldown increased from 8s to 9s.

Umbreon's durability combined with Snarl's ability reduction made it nearly invincible, leading to a nerf in Snarl's reduction effect. Additionally, Mean Look's range and cooldown were reduced due to its previously low-risk, high-reward nature from a distance.

3) Inteleon

Snipe Shot: Damage decreased by a percentage that scales from 10% to 7% from Level 5 to 15.

Skilled use of Inteleon's Snipe Shot made it too dominant, especially in tournaments. Its damage has been nerfed to lessen its mid-game impact.

4) Clefable

Moonlight : Healing amount decreased by a range of 10% to 17% from Level 4 to 15.

: Healing amount decreased by a range of 10% to 17% from Level 4 to 15. Gravity: Cooldown increased from 8s to 9s.

Clefable's dominance in draft mode, largely due to Moonlight and Gravity's healing, limited team compositions. Thus, both abilities have been nerfed in the latest patch.

5) Miraidon

Charge Beam : Damage decreased by a range of 13% to 16% from Level 5 to 15.

: Damage decreased by a range of 13% to 16% from Level 5 to 15. Thunder : Cooldown increased from 8s to 10s, and movement speed decrease adjusted from 30% to 10%.

: Cooldown increased from 8s to 10s, and movement speed decrease adjusted from 30% to 10%. Thunder+: Movement speed decrease adjusted from 50% to 20%.

Miraidon in Pokemon Unite receives a much-needed change in the latest patch release. Charge Beam and Thunder were nerfed due to their high damage output from a distance and difficulty escaping Thunder's effect, respectively.

Buffed licenses in latest Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.4 patch notes

1) Scizor / Scyther

Swords Dance : Attack status increase enhanced from 12% to 20%.

: Attack status increase enhanced from 12% to 20%. Dual Wingbeat : Damage increased by 10%.

: Damage increased by 10%. Boosted Attack (Scyther): Movement speed increase adjusted from 35% to 40%, and the duration of this effect extended from 2s to 3s.

Swords Dance's attack boost was too modest, leading to its buff. Dual Wingbeat and Boosted Attack were also buffed to increase damage and help Scyther engage opponents more effectively.

2) Charizard

Basic Attack: Damage increased by 12%.

Due to recent changes reducing Muscle Band activations and Charizard's damage, its basic attack damage has been increased to compensate.

3) Greedent

Bullet Seed: Damage increased by 15%.

Following bug fixes that prevented Greedent from shooting seeds while stunned, leading to a lower win rate, Bullet Seed's damage has been increased to offset this issue.

Other Bug fixes and adjustments in latest Pokemon Unite update v1.14.1.4 patch notes

This patch update also corrects several gameplay and quality-of-life issues, ensuring a smoother and more balanced experience. Key fixes include:

Correction of Muscle Band activation inconsistencies, notably with Scyther’s Boosted Attack and Hoopa Unbound's basic attack.

Fixed the issue where Gengar's Will-o-Wisp did not appropriately reduce the cooldown for Hex.

Addressed the anomaly allowing Leafeon to immediately follow up an Aerial Ace empowered basic attack.

Resolved the issue with Trevenant’s Horn Leech missing the final knock-up effect.

Corrected the directional change bug with Blaziken’s Overheat during charging.

Improved the audio levels for Pokémon moves, addressing the low volume of sound effects.

Patch v1.14.1.4 marks a significant step in Pokemon Unite's journey towards a more balanced and competitive environment. By carefully adjusting the capabilities of specific Pokemon, the developers aim to diversify viable strategies and team compositions. As players adapt to these changes, it will undoubtedly influence the meta and potentially introduce new favorites into the spotlight.

Whether these adjustments will tilt the scales as intended remains to be seen, but they certainly add fresh dynamics to Pokemon Unite's strategic depth.

