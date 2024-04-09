Best beginner tips for Pokemon unite

Diving into the vibrant world of Pokemon Unite can be a thrilling experience for beginners. The exciting appeal of playing as your favorite Pokemon and competing in strategic team battles is undeniable. However, navigating the complexities of the game and making common mistakes can hinder your path to becoming a Pokemon Unite champion.

In this article, we delve into an in-depth guide, drawing upon expert insights, to arm you with the knowledge you need to excel in this dynamic MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena).

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks for beginners to excel in Pokemon Unite

1) Choose your Pokemon wisely

Having a balance of fun and strategy is key to picking your licenses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The appeal of choosing your favorite Pokemon to play in every match is strong. While enjoying the game is paramount, strategic team composition cannot be overlooked. Pokemon Unite is a game that thrives on balance and playing your role with the most accuracy possible.

As you begin your journey, aim to become proficient with at least three Pokemon, each from different roles: Attacker, Defender, and Supporter.

This diversity allows you to adapt to your team's needs. For instance, if your team lacks a Defender, consider mastering Blastoise, a Pokemon renowned for its tankiness and crowd-control abilities. Keep in mind, the goal is to complement your team's composition to make your team a well-rounded and balanced one.

2) Prioritize experience and evolving

Always seek experience to evolve and get stronger (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A common pitfall for beginners is neglecting the importance of experience (EXP) gathering, especially for Pokemon requiring multiple evolutions, such as Charizard or Venusaur. Evolving not only enhances your Pokemon's stats but often grants access to more potent abilities.

To avoid being "Evolution gated," proactively seek EXP through defeating wild Pokemon, scoring goals, and participating in team fights.

Particularly, pay attention to the game's flow. If you're nearing an evolution but find yourself in a lull, take this opportunity to farm nearby wild Pokemon. Balancing participation in battles with effective EXP farming is crucial for maximizing your Pokemon's potential.

3) Scoring: Timing and strategy

When and how much to score is important to understand and practice (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scoring in Pokemon Unite goes beyond merely depositing Aeos energy into goals. It's a nuanced strategy that can tip the scales of victory. Here are key considerations for effective scoring:

Over dunking: Aim to deposit more points than what's needed to destroy an opponent's goal zone. This not only contributes to your team's score but also strategically depletes resources from the enemy's side.

Aim to deposit more points than what's needed to destroy an opponent's goal zone. This not only contributes to your team's score but also strategically depletes resources from the enemy's side. Team objectives over solo scoring: While it might be tempting to sneak away to score solo, participating in team objectives, particularly during pivotal late-game moments, is often more crucial. The last thing you want is to leave your team outnumbered during a decisive battle for Rayquaza.

4) Objective play

The legendary giants are the most important objectives in the Early to late Mid-game period (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Objectives like Regieleki, Regirock, Regice, and most importantly, Rayquaza, are pivotal in Pokemon Unite. Securing these objectives can provide your team with significant advantages, from shields to scoring bonuses. Hence, it's imperative to:

Be present: Joining your team for these objective fights can turn the tide of the game. Whether it's defending your teammates as a tank or sniping opponents as an attacker, your presence is critical.

Joining your team for these objective fights can turn the tide of the game. Whether it's defending your teammates as a tank or sniping opponents as an attacker, your presence is critical. Understand your role: Each Pokemon role has its part to play in objective control. Defenders should lead the charge, absorb damage, and give vision to other teammates, while attackers and speedsters focus on eliminating threats and securing the objective.

5) The importance of Rayquaza

Rayquaza is arguably the game-changing objective in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The battle for Rayquaza can often determine the winner of the match. This late-game objective demands strategic play and timing. Here are essential tips for the Rayquaza showdown:

Arrive prepared: Engaging Rayquaza with your Unite Move available can drastically affect the outcome. Avoid using your Unite Move post the 3:45-minute mark to ensure it's ready for this critical fight.

Engaging Rayquaza with your Unite Move available can drastically affect the outcome. Avoid using your Unite Move post the 3:45-minute mark to ensure it's ready for this critical fight. Positioning and Role fulfillment: Tanks and defenders should position themselves between the enemy and Rayquaza, providing vision and protection. Attackers and speedsters must wait for the opportune moment to unleash their full damage potential.

Embarking on your Pokemon Unite adventure with these strategies in mind sets you on a path to success. With practice, adaptability, and teamwork, you'll climb the ranks and achieve mastery.

Remember, versatility in your Pokemon selection, prioritizing experience and evolution, strategic scoring, commitment to objectives, and tactical play around Rayquaza are your pillars to becoming a formidable trainer in Pokemon Unite.

