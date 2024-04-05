5 Licenses with the highest Attack Speed Stats in Pokemon Unite

In Pokemon Unite, the rate at which a Pokemon can unleash attacks plays a crucial role in its overall offensive capability. Attackers, in particular, benefit significantly from high attack speed, enabling them to deal sustained damage, chip away at your opponents' health rapidly, and often tip the scales in closely contested skirmishes. In this article, we spotlight the five licenses with the highest attack speed stats at level 15, rated purely on their base attributes without enhancements from Held Items or Emblems.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Pokemon Unite Licenses with the highest Attack speed

5) Dragapult (Attacker) - Attack Speed: 80%

Dragapult in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Entering the ranking with a spectral velocity, Dragapult, the stealthy dragon, boasts an attack speed of 80%. This Pokemon brings a unique mix of speed and stealth to the attacker role. With its ghostly form, Dragapult can launch attacks at a rapid pace, utilizing its dragon darts to pierce through the opposition's ranks with precision.

The blend of its ethereal mobility and swift attacks allows it to execute guerrilla tactics, striking swiftly before vanishing from sight, making it a formidable presence on the battlefield.

4) Glaceon (Attacker) - Attack Speed: 100%

Glaceon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Glaceon enters the fray with a cool, composed attack speed of 100%. This icy Eevee evolution brings a unique blend of crowd control and sustained damage to the table. Each of Glaceon's attacks can apply chilling effects to opponents, significantly reducing their mobility and making it easier for allies to land their moves.

Moreover, Glaceon's ability to consistently apply pressure and control the pace of encounters through its basic attacks and strong Special Attacks allows it to be a pivotal player in team fights and skirmishes.

3) Greninja (Attacker) - Attack Speed: 120%

Greninja in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leveling up with an attack speed of 120% is the agile and elusive Greninja. This ninja-themed Pokemon excels in hit-and-run tactics, leveraging its speed to unleash a flurry of water shurikens before disappearing into the shadows.

Greninja's mobility, coupled with its rapid attack speed, makes it a master of evasion and offense, capable of whittling down an opponent's health bar before they can mount a counterattack.

2) Decidueye (Attacker) - Attack Speed: 120%

Decidueye in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Decidueye, the ghostly archer of the Alola region, also boasts an attack speed of 120%, making it a shared holder of the second spot with Greninja. What sets Decidueye apart is its ability to maintain distance while delivering a continuous stream of arrow shots, piercing through the opposition's defenses.

Its attacks can bypass obstacles, allowing Decidueye to safely contribute to the fight from behind frontline defenders or terrain, making it an indispensable asset in strategic positioning and sieging enemy goals.

1) Cinderace (Attacker) - Attack Speed: 140%

Cinderace in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dominating the list with an unparalleled attack speed of 140% is Cinderace, the soccer star Pokemon. Cinderace combines its fiery passion with blistering speed, enabling it to execute a rapid succession of kicks and fireballs that can overwhelm opponents in the blink of an eye.

This high-octane attack rate allows Cinderace to excel in duels, team fights, and objective control, asserting dominance through sheer offensive power. Its ability to consistently apply pressure and secure eliminations makes it a formidable adversary and the epitome of attack speed prowess in Pokemon Unite.

These five Pokemon represent the pinnacle of attack speed in Unite, each bringing a unique approach to their rapid-fire assaults. Whether it's through icy chills, precise arrows, stealthy shurikens, or fiery kicks, these attackers in Pokemon Unite can significantly impact the flow of battle, showcasing the power of speed in their quest for victory.