5 Licenses with the highest Special Attack Stats in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite has quickly ascended the ranks to become one of the most popular team-based, multiplayer online battle arena games, blending the rich world of Pokemon with competitive gameplay. Central to its appeal is the diverse roster of Pokemon, each with unique abilities and stats that can be pivotal in the heat of battle.

The Special Attack stat is a critical factor for those Pokemon that rely on abilities rather than physical attacks. This statistic determines the power of a Pokemon's special moves, which can often be the difference between victory and defeat.

As of level 15, without considering the potential boosts from Held Items or Emblems, here are the five licenses with the highest Special Attack stats in Pokemon Unite, starting from the impressive to the truly extraordinary.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Pokemon Unite Licenses with the highest Special Attack stats

5) Espeon

Espeon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Special Attack: 999

999 Role: Attacker

Attacker Suggested Held Items to enhance Special Attack Stats: Slick Spoon, Choice Specs, Wise Glasses, and Curse Incense

Rounding out the list is Espeon, with a Special Attack stat of 999. This Psychic-type Pokemon may appear delicate, but its Psychic abilities are among the most powerful, allowing it to bend the battlefield to its will.

Espeon's near-thousand Special Attack stat gives it the power to deliver mind-crushing blows to its adversaries, proving that it can stand alongside the best when it comes to unleashing special attacks.

4) Miraidon

Miraidon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Special Attack: 1000

1000 Role: Attacker

Attacker Suggested Held Items to enhance Special Attack Stats: Slick Spoon, Choice Specs, Wise Glasses, Sp. Atk Specs, and Shell Bell

The futuristic legendary Miraidon in Pokemon Unite has a Special Attack stat of 1000, showcasing its electric prowess. As a newer addition to the Unite roster, Miraidon quickly electrified its position in the meta, offering a combination of range, speed, and power that can catch opponents off guard.

Miraidon's high Special Attack stat allows it to unleash electric shocks and energy beams with devastating effect, making it a high-voltage threat on any team.

3) Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Ninetales in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Special Attack: 1002

1002 Role: Attacker

Attacker Suggested Held Items to enhance Special Attack Stats: Slick Spoon, Choice Specs, and Wise Glasses

Alolan Ninetales, with its Special Attack stat of 1002, brings a chill to the arena that few can match. This Fairy/Ice-type Pokemon, with its elegant and mystical appearance, can freeze the competition with its powerful ice-based moves and crowd control.

Alolan Ninetales excels in controlling the battlefield, slowing down opponents, and delivering chilling blows that are enhanced by its impressive Special Attack, making it a cool-headed yet formidable adversary.

2) Chandelure

Chandelure in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Special Attack: 1005

1005 Role: Attacker

Attacker Suggested Held Items to enhance Special Attack Stats: Slick Spoon, Choice Specs, Wise Glasses, and Shell Bell

With a flicker that foretells doom, Chandelure lights up the battleground with a Special Attack stat of 1005. This Ghost/Fire-type Pokemon is not only unique in its design but also in its ability to inflict serious damage from a distance.

Chandelure's haunting flames are not easily extinguished, especially when it can channel such a high level of Special Attack, making it a ghostly threat that can scorch its way through defenses.

1) Gardevoir

Gardevoir in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Special Attack: 1050

1050 Role: Attacker

Attacker Suggested Held Items to enhance Special Attack Stats: Slick Spoon, Choice Specs, Wise Glasses, and Shell Bell

Leading the pack with a Special Attack stat of 1050, Gardevoir stands as a testament to the power of a long-range caster on the battlefield. This Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon can unleash devastating ranged attacks, making it a formidable foe against anyone who underestimates its capabilities.

Gardevoir's high Special Attack stat ensures that its abilities hit harder than most, positioning it as a top-tier choice in Pokemon Unite if you're looking for a blend of elegance and destruction.

These Pokemon represent the pinnacle of special attacking power in the game. Trainers who master these Licenses can harness their raw energy to tip the scales in their favor, proving once again that knowledge and strategy are key components of victory in the ever-evolving world of Pokemon Unite.