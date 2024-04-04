5 Licenses with the highest Attack Stats in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite, the strategic team battle game that combines the beloved Pokemon universe with MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) dynamics, continues to captivate players worldwide. In this game, understanding a Pokemon's stats is crucial to mastering gameplay and strategizing for team battles.

Among these stats, Attack stands out as a critical factor for offensive Pokemon, dictating how much damage they can deal to opponents. As players level their Pokemon to the maximum, i.e., 15, certain Pokemon emerge as clear powerhouses in terms of raw attack power.

In this article, we dive into the five licenses with the highest Attack stats in Pokemon Unite, highlighting these formidable attackers that can turn the tide of battle.

Note: These stats are base values, so they are calculated without the influence of Held Items or Emblems, which can significantly alter a Pokemon's performance.

5 Pokemon Unite Licenses with the highest Attack Stats

5) Leafeon

Leafeon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Stat: 660

660 Role: Speedster

Speedster Suggested Held Items to enhance Attack Stats: Attack Weight, Razor Claw, Charging Charm, and Curse Bangle.

Matching the Attack stat of 660, Leafeon shines as a durable and potent attacker. This Grass-type evolution of Eevee distinguishes itself through its combination of speed, power, and resilience. Leafeon can sustain itself in battle while delivering swift, forceful attacks, making it a steadfast member of any team.

4) Meowscarada

Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Stat: 660

660 Role: Speedster

Speedster Suggested Held Items to enhance Attack Stats: Attack Weight, Razor Claw, Rapid-Fire Scarf, and Curse Bangle.

Stepping into the spotlight with an Attack stat of 660, Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite brings a unique blend of agility and power to the table. This Grass-type Pokemon thrives on its ability to ambush opponents, leveraging its stealth and speed to execute deadly attacks. Meowscarada's cunning and offensive prowess allow it to be a formidable contender in any skirmish.

3) Zoroark

Zoroark in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Stat: 660

660 Role: Speedster

Speedster Suggested Held Items to enhance Attack Stats: Attack Weight, Razor Claw, and Curse Bangle.

Also boasting an Attack stat of 660, Zoroark stands out as a master of illusion and deceit. This Dark-type Pokemon uses its cunning to outmaneuver foes, delivering unexpected, high-impact strikes. Zoroark's ability to create illusions and misdirect opponents makes it a valuable asset capable of turning the tide of battle with its strategic attacks.

2) Absol

Absol in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Stat: 670

670 Role: Speedster

Speedster Suggested Held Items to enhance Attack Stats: Attack Weight, Razor Claw, Charging Charm, and Curse Bangle.

Close on the wings of Talonflame is Absol, the Dark-type Pokemon known for its strikingly high Attack stat of 670. Absol excels in burst damage, capable of executing powerful moves that can quickly eliminate key targets. Its ability to navigate the battlefield and strike with precision makes it a formidable adversary, especially in the hands of players who can capitalize on its attack prowess.

1) Talonflame

Talonflame in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Stat: 710

710 Role: Speedster

Speedster Suggested Held Items to enhance Attack Stats: Attack Weight, Razor Claw, and Charging Charm.

Talonflame boasts the highest Attack stat in Pokemon Unite, reaching an impressive 710 at Level 15. This Fire/Flying-type Pokemon is a force to be reckoned with, capable of executing swift, high-damage moves that can decimate opponents. Talonflame's exceptional speed and mobility, combined with its unparalleled Attack stat, make it an essential pick for players looking to deliver decisive blows in battle.

Understanding the potential and power of these top attackers in Pokemon Unite can significantly impact your gameplay strategy. Whether you prefer the devastating speed of Talonflame, the burst damage of Absol, or the versatile abilities of Meowscarada, Zoroark, and Leafeon, including these powerhouses can assure victory.

Remember, while a high Attack stat is a formidable asset, success in Pokemon Unite also relies on teamwork, strategy, and leveraging the unique abilities of your Pokemon to achieve victory.