10 best Dark-type Pokemon, ranked

The Pokemon franchise has a sizeable number of Dark-type Pokemon you can choose from to create the best team combination. While some are strong, like Greninja and Darkrai, others are weak, such as Raticate and Poochyena. Determining the strongest species and compiling them in a single article is always challenging. Not only that, but it's also easy to forget some that deserve to be mentioned.

That said, we will now take a look at some of the underdogs, Legendaries, and Mythicals. Using their stat distribution and design as a basis of the ranking, we will walk you through the 10 best Dark-type Pokemon.

Note: The ranking is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking 10 best Dark-type Pokemon, including Ash-Greninja, Yveltal, and Umbreon

10) Weavile

Weavile (Image via TPC)

HP - 70

- 70 Attack - 120

- 120 Defense - 65

- 65 Special Attack - 45

- 45 Special Defense - 85

- 85 Speed - 125

- 125 Total - 540

Weavile’s design resembles cats and weasels, making it a scary Dark-type Pokemon. However, that isn’t the only thing that spreads fear among opponents.

Its Attack stat is 120, and its Speed stat is 125, which makes it a fast physical attacker. Although it is not defensively great at soaking base attacks, it can tank special attacks.

9) Umbreon

Umbreon (Image via TPC)

HP - 95

- 95 Attack - 65

- 65 Defense - 110

- 110 Special Attack - 60

- 60 Special Defense - 130

- 130 Speed - 65

- 65 Total - 525

Umbreon arguably has one of the best Eeveelution designs. One might say that it bears a resemblance to a rabbit, cat, or canine. The predominant black coloring complements its features.

Of course, it looks cool, but its stat distribution is also impressive. Unlike Weavile, who is an attack-focused entity, Umbreon is an outstanding defender capable of withstanding lethal hits with its 130 Special Defense and 110 base Defense.

Special moves like Draining Kiss have less of an effect on Umbreon. Moreover, the creature is immune to Psychic, so the move is completely useless against it.

8) Incineroar

Incineroar (Image via TPC)

HP - 95

- 95 Attack - 115

- 115 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 80

- 80 Special Defense - 90

- 90 Speed - 60

- 60 Total - 530

Incineroar, an evolved form of Torracat, is a dual Dark and Fire-type Pokemon introduced in the seventh Generation. It has a humanoid body combined with cat-like features.

With an Attack stat of 115, Incineroar launches powerful hits with 60 Speed. It has the faculty to be a ruthless attacker but can also defend its ground when push comes to shove.

7) Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon (Image via TPC)

HP - 105

- 105 Attack - 139

- 139 Defense - 71

- 71 Special Attack - 55

- 55 Special Defense - 101

- 101 Speed - 119

- 119 Total - 590

If Roaring Moon was a superhero, what would it be named? Wouldn't it be called Superman? It has a well-balanced red and blue color scheme, and its wings resemble Superman's cape. The resemblance we came up with is subjective, and many fans instead believe Roaring Moon's design is identical to that of Salamence.

This Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon is exclusive to Scarlet and Violet. Those unfamiliar with the Generation 9 Pocket Monsters may wonder about its abilities and performance. With Protosynthesis, Roaring Moon can raise its highest stat in harsh sunlight. The monster is a great physical attacker, an excellent special defender, and a unique-looking entity.

6) Hydreigon

Hydreigon (Image via TPC)

HP - 92

- 92 Attack - 105

- 105 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 125

- 125 Special Defense - 90

- 90 Speed - 98

- 98 Total - 600

Hydreigon is a pseudo-Legendary Pokemon with a unique design. The creature's appearance resembles a dinosaur. It has three heads, two of which are on its hands. In addition to its features, its wings resemble the rotor of a helicopter.

Being a dual Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon, Hydreigon can been able to establish itself as the best critter in the current meta. The beast can do much more if teamed up with a promising unit. You should not sleep on Hydreigon since it can launch monstrous Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) moves as well.

5) Darkrai

Darkrai (Image via TPC)

HP - 70

- 70 Attack - 90

- 90 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 135

- 135 Special Defense - 90

- 90 Speed - 125

- 125 Total - 600

Darkrai is a dual Dark and Dragon-type Mythical Pokemon introduced in the fourth Generation. Fans hunt this creature for its incredible power and design. It resembles a ghost, and its ability, Bad Dream, lowers a sleeping opponent’s HP.

Darkrai can quickly charge at foes with a Special Attack of 135 and a Speed of 125. Moreover, it has the same Attack, Defense, and Special Defense stats of 90. This means the species is both an offensive and defensive force.

4) Tyranitar

Tyranitar (Image via TPC)

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 134

- 134 Defense - 110

- 110 Special Attack - 95

- 95 Special Defense - 100

- 100 Speed - 61

- 61 Total - 600

The pesudo-Legendary Tyranitar is a highly preferred fighter in battles. This is because the critter can Mega evolve and has remarkable capabilities, which makes it a tough fighter that can be taken down easily. On top of that, it has impressive HP, Attack, base Defense, and Special Defense stats. That said, those unaware of its capacity shouldn’t challenge it without prior knowledge.

Tyranitar's design shares similarities with Godzilla and T-rex. While the former is a fictional reptilian monster, the latter is a terrifying two-legged dinosaur.

3) Ash-Greninja

Ash-Greninja (Image via TPC)

HP - 72

- 72 Attack - 145

- 145 Defense - 67

- 67 Special Attack - 153

- 153 Special Defense - 71

- 71 Speed - 132

- 132 Total - 640

Greninja can be found in many games, but Ash-Greninja is an exclusive Pokemon Sun and Moon variant. It is a popular pick in the said games because of its unfathomable Attack capacity and Speed. This Water and Dark-type monster is so quick that the naked eye can barely catch up to its movements.

Although the monster is not defensively strong, it has the offensive prowess to knock out opponents. That is what Ash-Greninja does in battles, but its design is also super cool. It appears as a ninja, resembles a frog, and wears a hat on its head, like the one Ash uses.

2) Unbound Hoopa

Unbound Hoopa (Image via TPC)

HP - 80

- 80 Attack - 160

- 160 Defense - 60

- 60 Special Attack - 170

- 170 Special Defense - 130

- 130 Speed - 80

- 80 Total - 680

There are two versions of the Mythical Hoopa, Unbound and Confined, and both are powerful creatures. They have outstanding battle capabilities and sufficient meta relevancy. Of all the Pokemon we have discussed on this list, Unbound Hoopa has the highest physical and Special Attack stats. What this means is that it has the potential to knock out creatures in a single blow.

Unbound Hoopa looks like it has used its own power on itself to separate its arms from its body. While Unbound Hoopa is frightening and notorious, the Confined form is adorable and has a cheerful face. Both versions use golden rings, which allow them to travel through time and space.

1) Yveltal

Yveltal (Image via TPC)

HP - 126

- 126 Attack - 131

- 131 Defense - 95

- 95 Special Attack - 131

- 131 Special Defense - 98

- 98 Speed - 99

- 99 Total - 680

Yveltal is a dual Dark and Flying-type Pokemon introduced in the sixth Generation exclusive to Pokemon Y. With this Legendary in your team, you can raise the power of all Dark-type moves in battles using its Dark Aura.

With its huge HP, base Attack, and Special Attack stats, trainers with Yveltal know they have a mighty and trustworthy beast on their team. Its design is literally out of this world, and many fans believe that it is based on the mythical Hræsvelgr, an eagle that eats corpses.