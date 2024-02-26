5 broken Pokemon Unite licenses to use currently

Pokemon Unite's broken licenses dominate the arena in the dynamic and ever-evolving world set on Aeos Island. Additionally, finding the right combination of Pokemon, moves, held items, and emblems can be the difference between victory and defeat. As the meta shifts with updates and frequent balance changes, certain Pokemon rise to the top, often due to overpowering strategies that can feel almost broken in the hands of skilled players.

In this article, we dive into five such licenses that are currently dominating the Pokemon Unite scene, exploring the builds that make them nearly unbeatable.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Pokemon Unite licenses that are broken currently

1) Blissey

Blissey in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Moveset: Egg Bomb and Soft-Boiled

Egg Bomb and Soft-Boiled Held Items: Buddy Barrier, Exp. Share, and Sp. Atk. Specs

Buddy Barrier, Exp. Share, and Sp. Atk. Specs Emblems: Black x7 and Green x6

Blissey exemplifies the strength of support roles in the Pokemon Unite meta. With an enormous HP pool and a moveset designed to disrupt and heal, Blissey can turn the tide of any team fight. The combination of Egg Bomb for crowd control and Soft-Boiled for consistent healing makes Blissey a nuisance that's hard to ignore.

The strategic use of Black and Green Emblems enhances this build further, allowing for reduced cooldowns and increased effectiveness of both moves. Blissey's ability to rapidly switch between offense and defense with these moves ensures her team's longevity and success in drawn-out battles.

2) Dragapult

Dragapult in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Moveset: Shadow Ball and Phantom Force

Shadow Ball and Phantom Force Held Items: Muscle Band, Scope Lens, and Rapid-Fire Scarf

Muscle Band, Scope Lens, and Rapid-Fire Scarf Emblems: White x6 and Brown x6

Dragapult excels at picking off key targets with its high-speed, high-damage approach. Phantom Force not only provides excellent mobility and stealth but also stacks damage, allowing Dragapult to unleash devastating combos on unsuspecting foes. Complemented by Shadow Ball for additional damage output, this build is a nightmare for squishy opponents.

The choice of White and Brown Emblems bolsters Dragapult's survivability and damage, making it a formidable force that can quickly change the course of battle with its high burst potential and elusive movements.

3) Inteleon

Inteleon in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Moveset: Acrobatics and Liquidation

Acrobatics and Liquidation Held Items: Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, and Slick Spoon

Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, and Slick Spoon Emblems: Green x6 and Black x7

Inteleon brings a unique blend of precision and agility to the battlefield. With the ability to become virtually untouchable through camouflage and guarantee critical hits, Inteleon can single-handedly eliminate key targets. This build focuses on maximizing damage output through strategic positioning and exploiting weaknesses with Liquidation and Acrobatics.

The selected emblems further enhance Inteleon's damage and reduce cooldowns, allowing for frequent, high-impact strikes that can decisively end skirmishes before they even begin.

4) Mimikyu

Mimikyu in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Moveset: Play Rough and Shadow Sneak

Play Rough and Shadow Sneak Held Items: Attack Weight, Razor Claw, and Float Stone

Attack Weight, Razor Claw, and Float Stone Emblems: Brown x6 and White x6

Mimikyu's Moves in Pokemon Unite allow it to thrive in chaos, utilizing its unique abilities to disrupt and dismantle opponents. The combination of Play Rough and Shadow Sneak offers mobility and crowd control, making Mimikyu a versatile fighter capable of adapting to various situations.

With cooldown reduction mechanics and increased damage against marked targets, Mimikyu can sustain itself in prolonged fights while systematically taking down enemies. The build's focus on damage and HP through its Emblem loadout ensures Mimikyu's presence is always felt, whether initiating fights or securing objectives.

5) Umbreon

Umbreon in Pokemon Unite (image via The Pokemon Company)

Moveset: Foul Play and Snarl

Foul Play and Snarl Held Items: Muscle Band, Razor Claw, and Focus Band

Muscle Band, Razor Claw, and Focus Band Emblems: Brown x6 and White x4

Umbreon redefines the role of a defender with its ability to heal, scale, and intimidate. By utilizing Foul Play's reset mechanic and Snarl's debuff capabilities, Umbreon can consistently outlast and outperform opponents in direct confrontations. The choice of emblems further amplifies its damage output and survivability, making Umbreon a tanky adversary that can also dish out significant punishment.

Umbreon's unique blend of offense and defense makes it a versatile choice for any team composition, capable of swinging momentum in its favor through strategic play and timing.

Each of these Pokemon brings something unique to the table, but when equipped with their respective broken builds, they become forces to be reckoned with.

Whether it's Blissey's unparalleled support, Dragapult's stealthy takedowns, Inteleon's precise strikes, Mimikyu's disruptive prowess, or Umbreon's balanced defense and offense, mastering these Pokemon and their builds can elevate your Unite gameplay to new heights.

As the meta continues to evolve, staying ahead of the curve with these powerhouse picks could be your ticket to dominating the competition.

