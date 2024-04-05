5 Licenses with the highest HP stats in Pokemon Unite

In the competitive world of Pokemon Unite, the difference between victory and defeat often boils down to a Pokemon's ability to stay in the fight. While offensive prowess is undoubtedly important, a high HP (Hit Points) stat can be just as crucial, allowing Pokemon to withstand the onslaught of enemy attacks and hold strategic positions on the field.

As trainers battle for supremacy, those who choose Pokemon with the highest HP stats find themselves with resilient behemoths capable of tipping the scales in their favor.

As trainers aim to fortify their teams, here are the five licenses with the highest HP stats at level 15, without the influence of Held Items or Emblems, showcasing the tanks of Pokemon Unite.

5 Pokemon Unite Licenses with the highest HP stats

5) Goodra

Goodra in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 9800

9800 Role: Defender

Defender Suggested Held Items to enhance HP Stats: Buddy Barrier, Score Shield, and Aeos Cookie

Goodra, sharing the stage with Blastoise, also boasts an HP stat of 9800. This Dragon-type Pokemon combines its robustness with surprising agility, slinging gooey attacks that slow and wear down foes.

Goodra's high HP allows it to shrug off hits that would vanquish lesser Pokemon, maintaining its presence on the field as both a formidable attacker and a resilient target.

4) Blastoise

Blastoise in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 9800

9800 Role: Defender

Defender Suggested Held Items to enhance HP Stats: Buddy Barrier, Score Shield, and Aeos Cookie

Blastoise, the shell-shocked Water-type Pokemon, matches Goodra with an HP stat of 9800. Beyond its formidable defense, this critter excels in crowd control, able to unleash powerful hydro cannons and water spouts that can knock back and soak the opposition.

Blastoise's high HP stat allows it to wade into the heart of battle, unleashing aquatic havoc while withstanding counterattacks, making it a bulwark against enemy advances.

3) Snorlax

Snorlax in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 9899

9899 Role: Defender

Defender Suggested Held Items to enhance HP Stats: Buddy Barrier, Score Shield, Aeos Cookie, and Leftovers

Just a sliver behind Crustle, Snorlax boasts an HP stat of 9899. This sleepy giant is anything but a pushover in battle, using its massive body to block paths, protect allies, and disrupt enemy formations.

Snorlax's ability to outlast opponents and its knack for being in the right place at the right time makes it a true force to be reckoned with. Having nearly unparalleled HP makes this critter a mainstay in defense strategies.

2) Crustle

Crustle in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 9900

9900 Role: Defender

Defender Suggested Held Items to enhance HP Stats: Buddy Barrier, Score Shield, Aeos Cookie, and Weakness Policy

Crustle may not look like your typical tank, but with an HP stat of 9900, this Bug/Rock-type Pokemon can stand toe-to-toe with the best of them. Crustle's role on the field extends beyond just absorbing damage. It can also create barriers and control enemy movements, making it a formidable obstacle for any opposing team.

Such high HP ensures it can sustain itself through the fray, maintaining pressure and securing objectives.

1) Blissey

Blissey in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 10000

10000 Role: Supporter

Supporter Suggested Held Items to enhance HP Stats: Buddy Barrier, Score Shield, Exp Share, Resonant Guard, and Aeos Cookie

Topping the chart is Blissey, the epitome of endurance in Pokemon Unite. With an astounding HP stat of 10000, this critter is a living fortress, able to absorb tremendous amounts of damage.

This Normal-type Pokemon isn't just about taking hits; as it also excels in support, able to heal and protect its teammates, ensuring their continued presence on the battlefield. Blissey's unmatched HP pool makes it an indispensable ally in prolonged engagements.

These Pokemon are the titans of Unite, each bringing unique abilities to the table, united by their incredible survivability. Trainers who leverage these high-HP licenses effectively can dominate the field, absorbing and outlasting their opponents' best efforts to secure victory.

In the strategic battles of Pokemon Unite, sometimes the best offense is a good defense, and these Pokemon embody that principle to the fullest.