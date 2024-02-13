10 best Normal-type Pokemon, ranked

In the Pokemon franchise, Normal typing is one of the most common elements the cast of creatures falls under. As such, there are many strong monsters that belong to the element. But with well over 90 different Normal types to choose from, finding the best one can be complicated. While there are many Normal-type Pokemon that possess high stat totals, they tend to fall off due to a mechanic holding them back.

This article lists the 10 strongest Normal-type Pokemon. However, Slaking and Regigigas are not included despite them hosting the third-highest base stat total of all the Normal types.

Top 10 strongest Normal-type Pokemon

10) Blissey

Blissey, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Blissey and Snorlax share a base stat total of 540, the former is seen as the better and more consistent choice of the two. With a vast movepool and a massive HP stat, Blissey is one of the best utility tanks in the game. Notorious for its presence on stall teams, players who want to adopt a defensive playstyle may want to consider adding this pick to their team.

9) Mega Audino

Mega Audino, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Audino is debatably the worst Mega Evolution in the franchise, but this does not necessarily make it a terrible creature on its own. It is very similar to Blissey in the context of it being a utility tank with access to a decent amount of utility choices. It also possesses a higher base stat total than Blissey, having the potential to deal some damage as well.

8) Ursaluna

Bloodmoon Ursaluna's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Ursaluna is a weird instance in the franchise since both its standard and Bloodmoon variants are counted as different species despite both producing Teddiursa eggs when bred with a Ditto. As such, both will be grouped together for this entry. Ursaluna possesses high stats, a great moveset, and a secondary Ground typing. Both forms have been metagame staples since their debuts.

7) Silvally

Silvally, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Silvally is an interesting creature in the franchise's lore, built using research from Arceus and its many plates. As such, Silvally has a similar feature where its type is determined by the RKS (a clever poke at the pronunciation of Arceus) System disk it holds.

However, its base form is Normal. While it was rather lackluster in its debut generation, it received a massive buff in the eighth generation in the form of a power increase for its signature attack.

6) Mega Pidgeot

Mega Pidgeot, as seen in the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Pidgeot is a powerful creature but has a particular playstyle that many players were not fond of when it debuted. This is because of its new ability, No Guard. While this allows Pidgeot to easily land Hurricane attacks, it also means that every attack the enemy targets it with will land. Nevertheless, its stats and damage output potential are among the best of the Normal-types.

5) Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny, as seen in the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Lopunny has exactly one more stat point than Mega Pidgeot, but the two tend to share a relatively similar playstyle, with both being fast damage-dealers. However, Mega Lopunny has better secondary Fighting typing and a much higher speed and attacking stat. However, it lacks the downside of every move being guaranteed to hit it.

4) Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Kangaskhan, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During its debut, Mega Kangaskhan was so overpowered that it had to receive nerfs in the following generation. Its signature ability granted each of its moves the ability to hit twice, multiplying on-hit effects and dealing 50% bonus damage.

This can be a serious issue thanks to its synergy with Power-up Punch, increasing its attack twice each turn it is used, a free Swords Dance that deals damage in essence.

3) Meloetta

Meloetta, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meloetta has two distinct forms, both hosting their own playstyles. Its Aria form, commonly referred to as its base form, has a secondary Psychic typing and a Special Attack-oriented playstyle. Its Pirouette form has a secondary Fighting typing and is physically offensive instead.

2) Terapagos

Terapagos, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Terapagos' final form is the newest and one of the best Normal-types in the franchise. Though its Terastal form has the same base stat total as Meloetta, with the latter being arguably much better, its final Stellar form possesses a base stat total of 700, with the added offensive benefits of the new Stellar type.

1) Arceus

Arceus, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arceus is the strongest Normal-type in the franchise. Being the deity that created the franchise's world, it is only fitting that it has the highest base stat total of all Normal-types. While its base form is of the Normal element, it can change typings depending on the elemental plate it is holding.