Bloodmoon Ursaluna: Exploring origin, influences, lore, and more in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Teal Mask will introduce the mysterious and captivating Bloodmoon Ursaluna. This enigmatic creature has piqued the curiosity of players worldwide with its unique appearance and intriguing lore. It is not just any creature but a tapestry of influences, embodying the rich symbolism of bears, the celestial wonders of blood moons, and cultural mythologies from various origins.

In this article, we delve deep into the origins, influences, and lore behind Bloodmoon Ursaluna, shedding light on this fascinating addition to the Pokemon universe.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Origin and influence of the Bloodmoon Ursaluna

The Peat Pokemon Bloodmoon Ursaluna (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To truly understand the essence of Bloodmoon Ursaluna, we must first explore its name and the historical context that surrounds it. During the transition from the Heian to the Kamakura period in Japan, the Japanese term for a lunar eclipse also meant "eating away bit by bit" or "erosion."

It's not coincidental that the beast's head resembles the appearance of something eroding or being gradually consumed, much like a festering wound refusing to heal. This symbolism could be attributed to the Pokemon's age, being the last of its species, and perhaps its feelings of anger and sorrow stemming from this lonely existence.

Hisui and Ainu culture

Kim-un Kamui and Ursaluna (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ursaluna's identity is deeply intertwined with its native region, Hisui. Formerly known as Sinnoh, it takes its inspiration from Hokkaido, an area historically referred to as "Ezzo." The Ainu people, the indigenous inhabitants of Hokkaido, hold a rich cultural heritage steeped in traditions and legends that heavily influenced Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In Ainu folklore, the great spirit of mountains, Kim-un Kamui, is not only the god of the mountains but also the god of bears. The significance of the animal in Ainu culture finds expression in Bloodmoon Ursaluna's design, resembling a mountainous heap of earth.

Its Ground-typing further emphasizes this connection to the earth and the mountains, a testament to the attention to detail in the creature’s design.

Decoding the Blood Moon phenomenon

Ursaluna Bloodmoon using its Signature move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To understand the significance of Ursaluna's signature move, Blood Moon, which allows it to channel its spirit during a full moon that shines as red as blood, we must first comprehend the real-world phenomenon of a blood moon. It occurs during a total solar eclipse when the Earth's shadow perfectly aligns with a full moon.

The smaller planetary body takes on a reddish hue because only the red spectrum of light passes through the Earth's atmosphere, reaching the moon's surface.

Historically, blood moons have been met with awe and trepidation, often seen as omens of significant negative change or turmoil. They have fueled myths, mysticism, and fantasy tales, where they are linked to evil and corruption.

The eerie red glow of a blood moon creates an atmosphere of foreboding and uncertainty, fitting for Ursaluna’s transformation.

Blood Moons in Japanese and Chinese culture

Defeating Bloodmoon Ursaluna is not an easy task (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Japanese mythology, blood moons were perceived as bad omens, intensifying emotions and causing transformations, much like the sudden shifts in Ursaluna's appearance. The tale is of Tsukuyomi, the Japanese God of the Moon, who was born from one of Izanagi's eyes during a purification ritual.

The other eye gave birth to Amaterasu, Goddess of the Sun, thus drawing parallels to Ursaluna's dual eyes.

Contrastingly, in traditional Chinese folklore, lunar eclipses had positive connotations. They were associated with fertility and bountiful harvests, as the phenomenon enhanced soil quality. This divergence in cultural interpretations shows the multifaceted nature of blood moons and their influence on perception.

Peculiar Ground type, the mystery of peat

Ursaluna's initial sighting (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bloodmoon Ursaluna takes its Ground-typing to another level by introducing the concept of "peat" as the ground type. Peat is a type of ground composed of partially decayed vegetation and organic matter, a soil characteristic unique to regions like peatlands, bogs, swamps, marshes, and moors.

Surprisingly, Japan, apart from Hokkaido, lacks such an environment, further highlighting Ursaluna's deep connection to its native region.

Rooted in bear symbolism

First encounter with Bloodmoon Ursaluna (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At its core, Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a bear, which gives it its foundational traits a bear-like physique and characteristics. Bears, in general, have long been intrinsically linked to the night sky, featuring prominently in stories and cultures worldwide. These majestic creatures often symbolize power, transformation, and the mysteries of the cosmos.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna, the eroded bear

The menacing Bloodmoon Ursaluna (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Let's turn our attention to Bloodmoon Ursaluna's unsettling appearance. Its disheveled and distressed look is not arbitrary. The Pokedex reveals that Ursaluna drifted across the sea to an unfamiliar land, where it survived and adapted.

The excess paint, matting of its back fur tufts, and hunched posture all suggest a pocket monster that has undergone significant change and perhaps even internal turmoil. The Pokedex hints at Bloodmoon Ursaluna's fatigue, carelessness, or even a form of zombification, alluding to the immense stress it experienced during its journey.