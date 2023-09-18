Best Bloodmoon Ursaluna moveset and Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is taking the competitive community for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by storm, leading many to attempt to find a Bloodmoon Ursaluna of their own. However, these players will quickly learn that in most cases, just having a creature of a certain species does not guarantee victory in the PvP scene.

With this in mind, players may want some pointers on how to efficiently use Bloodmoon Ursaluna in ranked play. There is a surprising amount of detail that goes into determining what makes a creature good, and how a player can best utilize any monster to its fullest potential. Here is everything players should know about Bloodmoon Ursaluna before hopping onto the competitive scene.

Everything to know about Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One thing players should know about this creature right away is that there is only one Bloodmoon Ursaluna for players to find per save file in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This means players may have to grind and soft reset before finding one with preferred stats; otherwise, they will have to expend a good number of Bottle Caps to hypertrain it.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna maintains the Normal and Ground typing which the base form of Ursaluna is known for. However, the build for the creature is very different than the base variant. This is because Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a special attacker instead of a physical attacker like the standard Ursaluna.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna also sports a slightly lower HP stat than the standard form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet but compensates for it with a significantly higher defense stat. Players can use this knowledge to get a general feel for how the creature is meant to be played. It is a bulky but slow special-attacking powerhouse that can deal and take a large amount of damage.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Bloodmoon Ursaluna plays very well on Trick Room teams, it is not required to be on one. In doubles, it is most commonly run with the moveset of Hyper Voice, Blood Moon, Protect, and Earth Power. This is a great set that grants the creature a fair amount of defensive options and utility.

By selecting Blood Moon followed by Protect, players will deal a massive blow of special attack damage while blocking damage on the turn where Blood Moon cannot be used. However, this puts a great amount of strain on the teammate that battles with this Pokemon.

As such, it is mostly used alongside other bulky tanks like Iron Hands or Cresselia, which is also great for setting up Trick Room for Blood Moon Ursaluna. The creature is best-suited to a Modest nature, which will increase its special attacking power while sacrificing physical attacking power.

It should be noted that those who intend on using Bloodmoon Ursaluna on a Trick Room team should make sure its speed IVs are as low as possible. Barring this aspect, players should max out every stat if they can.