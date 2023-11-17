Pokemon GO Kangaskhan PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Kangaskhan has been around since Pokemon GO's release in 2016. It is usually a region-locked Pocket Monster that is available only to players in Australia. However, after its Mega Evolution was released in April 2022, it has been made available to players around the world via Mega Raids.

If you are interested in capturing the Parent Pokemon in Pokemon GO and do not reside in Australia, you can capture it from Mega Raids between November 16, 2023, and November 30, 2023.

Once you register Kangaskhan in your Pokedex, you might wish to use it in battles. This article gives you an overview of the best moves to have on the critter in different situations.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

What moves can Kangaskhan learn in Pokemon GO?

Kangaskhan in the anime (Image via TPC)

Kangaskhan can learn the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Low Kick

Mud-Slap

It has access to the following Charged Attacks:

Crunch

Earthquake

Outrage

Power-Up Punch

Brick Break*

Stomp*

Kangaskhan is a Nomal-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it gets the benefit of Same-Type-Attack-Bonus when using moves of this type. Unfortunately, the only Normal-type move it can learn requires an Elite Charged TM and has one of the worst damage-to-energy ratios in the game.

Kangaskhan has the following base stats:

Attack: 181

Defense: 165

Stamina: 233

Best PvP moveset for Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Kangaskhan in the Great League of GO Battle League is:

Fast Attack: Mud-Slap

Charged Attack: Crunch and Stomp*

For the Ultra League, the best moveset for Kangaskhan is:

Fast Attack: Mud-Slap

Charged Attack: Powe-Up Punch and Outrage

Mud-Slap deals 3.66 damage per turn and produces 2.66 energy. It is a three-turn Fast Attack, so it deals 11 damage and generates 8 energy every time it is used.

Kangaskhan reaches Crunch and Stomp in six and five Mud-Slaps, respectively. The former deals 70 damage at 45 energy and has a 30% chance of lowering the target's Defense by one stage. The latter deals 66 damage (STAB included) at 40 energy.

In the Ultra League, it takes Kangaskhan five Mud-Slaps to get to one Power-Up Punch and eight to reach Outrage. The former is a 20 damage 35 energy attack that is guaranteed to increase the user's Attack by one stage. The latter deals 110 damage at 60 energy and can be highly effective in the end-game to clear out shieldless enemies.

Best PvE moveset for Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

Mega Kangaskhan in the anime (Image via TPC)

Kangaskhan is not viable as an attacker in Pokemon GO since it has a mediocre Attack stat and no decent STAB moves. However, it can be an effective Gym Defender. For that, its best moveset is Low Kick and Outrage, which have a DPS stat of 10.27.

Best counters to Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Kangaskhan in the Great League are:

Medicham

Swampert

Registeel

Azumarill

Sableye

In the Ultra League, the following critters counter Kangaskhan the best:

Charizard

Swampert

Walrein

Cresselia

Trevenant

If you wish to know how to take down Mega Kangaskhan in raids, check out our guide on it.