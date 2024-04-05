5 Licenses with the highest Lifesteal in Pokemon Unite

In the fierce clashes of Pokemon Unite, the ability to recover health through Lifesteal - a mechanism that allows Pokemon to regain a portion of health from the damage they deal to opponents - can be a game-changer. It ensures that these Pokemon can stay longer in battles, push their limits, and turn the tides in their favor even when they're on the brink of defeat.

Here's a countdown of the top five licenses with the highest Lifesteal at Level 15. It showcases critters that excel in Lifesteal without relying on Emblem stats or Held Items in Pokemon Unite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 Pokemon Unite Licenses with the highest Lifesteal capabilities

5) Cinderace (Attacker) - Lifesteal: 15%

Cinderace in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kicking off our list is Cinderace, the agile Pokemon Attacker whose fiery kicks and blazing soccer balls make it a formidable foe on the field. With a Lifesteal rate of 15%, it can sustain itself in prolonged engagements, ensuring that each precise strike not only scorches its enemies, but also keeps it in fighting shape.

This ability to recover health with every attack makes Cinderace a relentless attacker. With this, it becomes capable of leading the charge and scoring goals against all odds.

4) Machamp (All-Rounder) - Lifesteal: 20%

Machamp in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Machamp, the muscle-bound All-Rounder, punches its way into the fourth spot with a Lifesteal rate of 20%. Known for its brute strength and the ability to deliver a barrage of punches in quick succession, its Lifesteal capability allows it to sustain through skirmishes and duels, turning its raw power into a source of endurance.

This resilience makes Machamp a persistent threat on the battlefield, one that can outlast adversaries through sheer force and vitality.

3) Tsareena (All-Rounder) - Lifesteal: 20%

Tsareena in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sharing the spotlight with Machamp, Tsareena, with its elegant yet deadly kicks, also boasts a lifesteal rate of 20%. This All-Rounder combines grace with grit, delivering powerful, health-restoring blows that can incapacitate foes while bolstering its own survival.

Tsareena's ability to heal through damage ensures it remains a dominant presence. It is thus capable of sustaining its reign over the field with every strike.

2) Duraludon (Attacker) - Lifesteal: 25%

Duraludon in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Soaring to the second spot is Duraludon, the steely Attacker whose armor-plated body is matched only by its formidable Lifesteal rate of 25%. With the power to transform its offensive capabilities into a lifeline, it can engage in combat with the assurance that its attacks serve a dual purpose - damaging foes and repairing itself.

This unique trait makes Duraludon a resilient combatant, capable of enduring the onslaught of enemies while retaliating with unyielding force.

1) Decidueye (Attacker) - Lifesteal: 25%

Decidueye in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the pinnacle of our list stands Decidueye, the archer whose arrows have the potential of a lot of damage output. Matching Duraludon with a Lifesteal rate of 25%, it excels in whittling down opponents from a distance, with each successful hit restoring its health and ensuring its continued presence in the fray.

This combination of range, damage, and sustainability allows Decidueye to control the battlefield, making it the ultimate survivor and the top Pokemon in Pokemon Unite for Lifesteal.

These five Pokemon, with their exceptional Lifesteal abilities, epitomize the blend of offense and endurance.

Whether leading the charge or supporting from the sidelines, their capacity to recover health through aggression makes them invaluable assets to any team, capable of turning dire battles into astounding victories.

In the arena of Pokemon Unite, where every hit counts, these masters of survival stand a cut above the rest. They are always ready to outlast and outplay their opponents with every strike.