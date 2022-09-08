"Regieleki is the better first objective": Pokemon Unite player makes a case for why the Legendary Titan should be prioritized

TRainers have been able to enjoy the new Theia Sky Ruins map as part of Pokemon Unite's one-year anniversary. While this map is somewhat similar to the original Remoat Stadium, there are some notable differences.

One such difference is the Pokemon that are placed as objectives on the map, including the Legendary Titans. In place of Pokemon Unite's usual Rotom objective, players can now find Regieleki. The map's differences have led to a shift in the meta, and one Pokemon Unite player made a post on Reddit explaining why Regieleki should be prioritized when teams enter a Unite Battle on the new map. Below, players can find an analysis of the player's in-depth breakdown of Regieleki's substantial upside.

Redditor's rationale for focusing on Regieleki in Pokemon Unite's Theia Sky Ruins map

Regieleki occupies a scoring zone in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While some players may consider Regieleki a re-skin of Rotom, Redditor u/CTLYST26 makes several points indicating why this particular Legendary Pokemon is worth focusing on as an objective. Much like Rotom, when Regieleki is defeated, it will head to the nearest scoring zone of the opposing team. Once it takes over the scoring zone, players can instantly score points in the zone for a brief duration without having to charge up their scoring attempt.

CTLYST26 made it clear that Regieleki is the only objective on the new map that allows for instant scoring. It is also a tougher foe to take down solo compared to Rotom, meaning it requires the attention of at least two opposing players if they wish to stop it from taking over one of their scoring zones. Furthermore, the bottom lane objective rotates between the different remaining Legendary Titans, which removes the consistency of knowing which benefits a team will receive from the bottom lane during a given match.

Many Pokemon Unite players on the Reddit thread were in agreement, noting Regieleki's improved quality compared to its counterparts in the bottom lane. They also stated that while many players used to go after Rotom in the top lane of Remoat Stadium, they are now hesitant due to the increased difficulty of taking down Regieleki.

The community has compared fighting Regieleki in the new map to taking on Drednaw in Remoat Stadium, since Drednaw was more difficult to defeat, and some players were averse to it as a result.

One common complaint among the Reddit responses was that some Pokemon Unite players have been slow to pick up on Regieleki's utility. Considering the lack of benefits from defeating the bottom lane Legendary Titans, many trainers elaborated on their frustrating attempts at getting teammates to assist them in the top lane against Regieleki.

While it was possible to solo Rotom easily in Pokemon Unite's Remoat Stadium, Theia Sky Ruins is clearly a different story. Despite players using communication pings, their teammates seem to avoid Regieleki.

It appears that this issue seems to stem somewhat from matching with random players, which can obviously be amended if trainers entering the fray have friends to play with. This way, fellow party members can communicate better and prioritize Regieleki as an objective. Unfortunately, not all trainers have the luxury of bringing a full party into a Unite Battle, but hopefully the community entering solo queue will quickly acclimate to just how important Regieleki is for early-game scoring.

