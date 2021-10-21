5 best Pokémon for scoring points quickly in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is one of the latest MOBAs in the market. The game was released on July 21, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and was later ported to Android and iOS. Unlike other MOBAs, players don't need to destroy towers in the lane, but score points by dunking Aeon balls into the goals.

With a variety of different types of Pokemon in Pokémon Unite, players can pick chararers from 5 roles - attacker, defender, support, all rounder and speedster. There are a few Pokemon for players to pick in each role, and each type of Pokemon in a class is well suited for its type of gameplay. For players who are mainly looking to be the highest scorer in the game, here is a list of Pokemon that are best for scoring goals.

5 best Pokémon for scoring quickly in Pokémon Unite

5. Crustle

Crustle is a tanky defender in Pokémon Unite that players can use in many ways. Crustle is one of the more diverse Pokemon, as players can use it as an offensive type too. Between level 1-3, players can unlock Rockslide, which is very useful to stun opponents in their tracks.

At level four, Crustle unlocks Shell Smash, which causes the pokemon to crush its shell, trading its defenses for increased movement speed and damage. The Unite move for Crustle is Rubble Rouser, which sheilds the pokemon and stuns all opponents.

4. Cinderace

Cinderace is a ranged attacker type in Pokémon Unite. The pokemon unlocks Low Sweep in the first three levels of the game, which players can use to get past enemies to focus on scoring. At level eight, Cinderace dashes forward while using Flame Charge, which can be used to dash past opponents to score. On the other hand, players can also use feint to dodge an opponent's attack and increase its movement speed.

3. Lucario

Lucario is an all-rounder type in Pokémon Unite that uses its speed to get around the map. When Lucario is at half HP, it gains a shield and increased movement speed because of his passive, Steadfast. Players can unlock Meteor Mash between levels 1-3 and push enemies away to be able to score effectively.

At level five, Luicario unlocks extreme speed, which causes him to dash forward and deal damage. Players can use this ability to speed past opponents and rush to score. At level seven, Lucario unlocks Bone Rush, where he throws multiple bones at the enemy and dashes in that direction. All of these abilities combined, give Lucario the third position in this list

2. Zeraora

Zeraora is another speedster in Pokémon Unite that players can use for fast pace gaming. This short range attacker is quick to get in and out of fights. Players can use Zeraora to score easily by using agility to dash past enemies to score. Upon reaching level six, if players pick Volt Switch, they can easily dash towards the goal, score and dash back to their original position. Using discharge can help slow enemies and stun them while Zeraora scores.

1. Talonflame

Talonflame is a speedster in Pokémon Unite that is really good to collect Aeons and score with. The ability, peck, which is unlocked at level three, gives Talonflame a 630 damage burst as the bird flies in to attack quickly. The pokemon's level seven move: Flame Charge, makes Talonflame rush forward and deal damage. This move can be used to avoid enemies and run towards scoring. Talonflame's other move, Brave bird, can take it massive distances, making it easy to surpass fights and simply focus on scoring.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod