Best held items for Cinderace in Pokemon Unite

Cinderace can be made into one of the most powerful Attackers in Pokemon Unite with the right held items.

Held items are a way for players to increase their effectiveness in a game of Pokemon Unite. These held items can do anything from increase stats to restore a Pokemon's health.

They can also be upgraded to increase how well they perform in battle. Fully upgraded held items in Pokemon Unite are miles ahead of the item when players are just starting out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Pokemon Unite: Best held items playres can choose for Cinderace

Image via The Pokemon Company

Every Pokemon can have three held items attached to them in Pokemon Unite. It is important to choose the best combination for the character you main to maximize their efficiency in battle.

Here are the three best held items for the fiery Attacker, Cinderace.

Float Stone

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Float Stone is a necessary held item for any Attacker or Speedster in Pokemon Unite. It increases the Pokemon's movement speed when they are not in combat.

This makes it easier for Cinderace to move in on unsuspecting enemies or arrive for backup if a teammate is a bit overwhelmed. Moving faster to fight or to score makes Cinderace deadly.

Muscle Band

Image via The Pokemon Company

Muscle Band directly affects the Attack stat of Cinderace in Pokemon Unite. Basic attacks hit with the damage increased by a small percentage of the Pokemon's remaining health. It also increases attacking speed the higher level the held item is.

Scope Lens

Image via The Pokemon Company

The third held item for Cinderace in Pokemon Unite should be the Scope Lens. This is another damage-increase item. The higher the item's level, the more of a critical hit chance and the more critical hit damage it does.

Since Cinderace will be attacking almost constantly in the game, there are a ton of opportunities for critical hits. Having that increased critical hit damage could easily turn a battle around when it lands on an opponent.

Edited by Gautham Balaji