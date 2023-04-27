How to get Chandelure in Pokemon Unite

Chandelure has arrived on Aeos Island in Pokemon Unite and has quickly become a popular Attacker in the current meta. Its ability to slow down opponents while also dealing burn damage over time makes it a dangerous foe in the laning phase and team fights. There's little surprise, then, that trainers are clamoring to obtain the Fire/Ghost-type creature's Unite License so it can be used in battle.

It's hard to overlook the fact that Chandelure is an incredibly helpful teammate to have in Pokemon Unite. This has been reflected in the creature's usage since its release on April 27, 2023.

But how do players acquire Chandelure in Pokemon Unite? The answer is a bit tricky, as the monster is currently stuck behind an Aeos Gem paywall.

Steps to purchase Chandelure in Pokemon Unite

In recent months, Pokemon Unite has shifted the way that it offers new Unite Licenses. Currently, trainers who wish to acquire Chandelure have two options: either purchase the Pokemon via Aeos Gems, which require real-world currency, or buy it with Aeos Coins when its paywall is lifted on May 4, 2023.

This follows the controversial trend surrounding most of the newly-released Unite Licenses where they are only accessible with microtransaction-based Aeos Gems for the first week of their release.

Here's how to buy Chandelure in Pokemon Unite with Aeos Gems:

Open the game and the in-game shop. Select the Unite Battle Committee. Alternatively, a pop-up may appear on login that states that Chandelure has arrived, and you can press the "Obtain" button to be brought directly to the Pocket Monster's purchase page in the shop. In the Unite Battle Committee screen, highlight Chandelure's Unite License and select "Obtain". If you have sufficient Aeos Gems in your account, they'll be deducted automatically. Otherwise, you'll be asked to purchase additional Aeos Gems. Select the "OK" button if this appears. You'll be brought to a selection of Aeos Gem bundles. Select the bundle you'd like to purchase, then enter your payment information if asked. Once your payment information has been confirmed, the Aeos Gems will be deposited into your trainer account, and you can purchase Chandelure's Unite License

As previously mentioned, Chandelure will only be obtainable with Aeos Gems for the first week of its tenure in Pokemon Unite. Afterward, trainers will be able to purchase it using Aeos Coins, which can be obtained via playing the game.

According to The Pokemon Company, Chandelure will be priced at 12,000 Aeos Coins once it can be purchased via coins on May 4, 2023. This price follows the conventions of many previous Unite Licenses as they transition away from only being purchasable with gems.

The decision to lock licenses behind microtransactions in the past, prominently since the Speedster Dodrio was released, has been controversial among fans. Regardless, it appears that this marketing strategy will remain in the future. Players who don't wish to pay real-world money will have to wait until May 4 to spend their hard-earned Aeos Coins on the game's latest addition to the Attacker meta.

Poll : 0 votes